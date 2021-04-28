New Webcam! Cinnamon, Maho and Francis Bays

A new webcam started streaming from St. John on April 21 and this one gives you a birds eye view of your favorite North Shore Beaches 🙂

This webcam stream is one of many on the Great Expectations STJ YouTube channel. You may have tuned into many of the long standing cameras on this channel, such as The Beach Bar or Grande Bay, to catch a glimpse of St. John in real time. Well, this one takes you away from the hustle and bustle of Cruz Bay for some rest and relaxation overlooking your favorite bays.

This camera is positioned at Windswept Point and is sponsored by artist Kimberly Boulon in support of Friends of Virgin Islands National Park. The caption on the video encourages viewers to donate to Friends, the local non-profit organization who works with NPS to keep our park beautiful.

If you are NOT familiar with this view, Francis Bay is to the far left, Maho in the middle and Cinnamon in the foreground to the right.

I hope this video brightens your week…and your weeks to come! Tune in for some Caribbean blues and views whenever you’re feeling a bit “homesick.” 🙂