New Breakfast Options on Island

Let’s be honest, when planning a visit to St. John, where you’re going to eat definitely lists high on your trip planning list. Well today we’d like to make that a little easier for you because we have two great new breakfast options here on island that we’d like to tell you about. And an added bonus: One serves lunch and the other has a nice, new grab and go option! Interested? Well please read on!

Mid Way Hot Spot is a new breakfast and lunch spot on Centerline Road in the Adrian neighborhood. It’s located around mile three in the straightaway section of the road. Mid Way Hot Spot sits beside new gas station. (There is a newly built grocery store in the complex too, but that hasn’t opened yet.)

Mid Way Hot Spot is open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. It serves lunch from 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and then lunch until 7 p.m. They offer traditional breakfast fare like eggs and omelettes and more local options like Johnny cakes, paté and more. Check out the menu…

And here is a pic of the new gas station for those of you who may be unfamiliar with it…

It looks so nice, doesn’t it??!

Ok, now on to the second new-ish breakfast option…

Calabash Market, which is located between Coral Bay and Salt Pond, is also serving breakfast now. They’re offering homemade English muffins and bagels among other delicious treats, all of which are made using organic ingredients. They have specials as well. On Friday, for example, they offered a Canadian bacon, Gorgonzola and potato frittata; almond, coconut and chocolate chip bread pudding; and apple crisp. Yum! For their grab and go selection, they had quinoa-stuffed portobello mushrooms, organic chicken curry, sushi and much more.

So the next time you are lucky enough to be on island, please be sure to check out these two great spots. In the meantime, have a great day everyone!