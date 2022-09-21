Enter to Win a One Week Stay at Lovango Resort + Beach Club!!!

Good Morning, Good Morning! Now that the sun is starting to show her pretty face once again on St. John, I have some fantastic news to share with you! The St. John Land Conservancy (SJLC) launched their Second Annual Love for the Land Fundraiser last week and the lucky winner of this contest will be absolutely living in the lap of luxury for a week on Lovango Cay. Oh, but this prize package isn’t JUST for incredible lodging…It also includes St. John dining, activities AND airfare credits. And every ticket purchased in an attempt to win this incredible prize goes towards a great cause: Preserving the cultural and natural resources of St. John from unsustainable development. It’s a win, win! Pun absolutely intended 😉

The Love for the Land Fundraiser is designed as a romantic getaway for two and the drawing will be held right around Valentine’s Day this February. And, this year, the team at SJLC have taken “romance” to a whole new level with the prize package they have put together for you (valued at over $13,000)! Starting with the absolutely incredible accommodations portion of the package.

Waking up in the exquisitely Swiss Family Robinson style treehouse village on Lovango Cay’s south side has been an absolute dream of mine ever since we toured the new lodging facilities prior to their opening. Last year, we were invited to come take a close up look at the five treehouses and glamping tents that overlook Congo Cay and Jost van Dyke.

They weren’t quite finished yet, but I could see the incredible potential of these one-of-a-kind accommodations. And the views from up there literally took my breath away. And it is so incredibly quiet. I can’t imagine the amazing star gazing by night and the morning breeze with my coffee by day. They might never get me to leave 🙂 And as the winner of this contest, you get to enjoy these incredibly unique accommodations for a whole week!

Also included in your winning five-star stay is resort shuttle service by boat between Cruz Bay and Lovango Cay, use of all of the resort amenities and a gourmet breakfast picnic delivered to your glamping tent each morning. Oh, and the word “tent” used in association with these accommodations is a vast understatement. In addition to world class views and service, you’ll enjoy a perfect night’s sleep in a king size bed with air conditioning (if you need it with those incredible breezes up there), a private deck and a modern bathroom.

Oh, but that lodging package isn’t the only thing to get all dreamy eyed about as you purchase your tickets! Have you looked at airfare lately? They aren’t necessarily bargain-basement prices! Well, the winner of this package, that can be used at Lovango Resort + Beach Club in May of 2023, will also receive $1000 towards their airfare for two! Depending on where you are coming from in the states, that might just cover the majority of your travel costs for your romantic getaway to Lovango Cay and Love City!

As a part of this Love for the Land Valentine’s Day giveaway for two, the winner will also enjoy dinner at Dave & Jerry’s Island Steakhouse AND Cafe Roma in Cruz Bay. Enjoy mouthwatering dry aged steaks, impeccable seafood dishes and appetizers and desserts worthy of swooning over and paired with delightful craft libations and an incredible wine list at Dave & Jerry’s Island Steakhouse. Try a selection of house specialty pastas at Cafe Roma that will be sure to leave you overly satisfied and likely with leftovers for a late-night snack 😉

The winner of the Love for the Land Fundraiser will also enjoy a top shelf rum tasting at Bajo El Sol at Mongoose Junction. Take a pre- or post- dinner tour of the Caribbean without ever leaving the comfort of your bar stool in this incredible gallery, art bar and rum room. Bajo El Sol offers the largest selection of high-end rums of the Caribbean in Cruz Bay and, if you’re a St. John history enthusiast, you are in for a treat with a visit to this spot and a chat with owners Priscilla Hintz Rivera and David Knight Jr.

Once you have wined (or rum’d) and dined your way around town and enjoyed all that the Lovango Resort + Beach Club has to offer, maybe it’s time for a bit of adventure and exploration of the local waters!

Also included in this package are TWO different boat excursions:

A power boat trip for two with Ocean Runner

A sailing excursion for two with Big Blue Excursions

Oh, and one more thing…Once you have exhausted your adventurous spirits, relax with a couple’s massage from Vitamin Sea Spa.

Now, the relationship between SJLC and Lovango Cay isn’t just the generosity of the resort in donating a week-long stay in one of their unique accommodations. One of SJLC’s first major accomplishments was the preservation of a one plus acre parcel of land on the small cay just to the Southwest of Cruz Bay. A generous donor donated the parcel on the easternmost tip of Lovango Cay in 2016 to SJLC. And now “this lovely piece of land has been set aside for our community for public enjoyment, both scenic and otherwise, by current and future generations.”

If the above prize package alone isn’t enough reason to try your hand at winning this contest, take a look at what your dollars spent will be supporting:

Right now, bulldozers are moving across St John, creating an unsustainable situation for the natural environment, residents and visitors alike. SJLC’s Land Conservation Committee is currently evaluating several threatened areas on St John – historic, cultural and an important watershed area and hopefully with the support of the community and those who care like you, these areas will be preserved for this and future generations to come. – SJLC

Tickets are available for purchase until February of 2023 and the prices are as follows: