Join in the Love City Holiday Cheer!

Yesterday I wrote about some travel tips for those of you who are lucky enough to be on St. John during the upcoming bustling holiday season…But, not everyone can make it down to join in the holiday fun. If you are staying close to home for the holidays, you can tune in this weekend for some Love City Cheer via a virtual holiday concert presented by Sing St. John!

A few months back, I did a write up for this same organization as they were looking for members to join their holiday choir. And I have it on good authority that a few of our readers actually did sign up to participate from as far away as California. Which is SO amazing! I’ll be honest, I sometimes think my “do good” posts don’t get much traction. But every little bit helps and I’m glad that this particular one benefited both Sing St. John AND a few individuals out there. A round of applause to those of you who went out on a limb to participate in this weekend’s holiday concert!

Sing St. John is a 501c3 non-profit organization that provides accessibility to music through song within the St. John community and beyond thanks to a little help from technology! Lead by director Kristen Carmichael-Bowers, the organization fosters cultural awareness, community and resiliency through music and the art of song.

For many of us, holiday music is the cue that the festive season has begun, and Sing St. John wants to share a selection of songs, spanning all of the holiday traditions in a free Zoom concert on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7:00 p.m. AST (6:00 p.m. EST.)

The concert, directed by Carmichael-Bowers, includes videos and recordings sung by the St. John Recovery Choir and Ocama, the select children’s choir. Viewers can watch the choir members live on Zoom and sing along with other audience members who turn on their video cameras. Of course, viewers’ microphones will be muted because the present technology does not allow them to be synchronized.

To attend the virtual concert, simply go to the Sing St. John website in advance of Saturday’s concert and click the link to register for the 4th annual Holiday Celebration. You will need to provide an email address so that a Zoom invitation can be emailed to you.

There is no cost to enjoy these beautiful sounds, straight from St. John. But, Sing St. John runs strictly on grants, volunteer energy and donations. And a small gift to the organization is a great way to keep this particular holiday cheer going! So, if you enjoy the show, consider a $10-15 donation to Sing St. John during the performance.

On the night of the concert, simply click that link in your email to log in, and then get set for an hour of entertaining and inspiring holiday music, including some Caribbean classics.

I do hope some of you will be able to tune in for a bit on Saturday night to enjoy the fruits of the holiday choir’s labors. I, personally, am very excited about the Ocama select children’s choir! We have some little ones on this island with some AMAZING talent that gives me some beautiful hope for the musical future on St. John. Happy Holidays everyone! Enjoy the show!