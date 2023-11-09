Looking for an Incredible Winter Getaway? “Villas for the Park” Auction Kicks off this Friday

Good morning! Off season certainly dragged on, but we made it! High season is fast approaching, which means business as usual. Tourists are arriving to escape the incoming cold back home, and our favorite restaurants, annual events, and fundraisers are back in full swing.

This upcoming Friday, Friends of the Park will begin hosting their 7th annual “Villas for the Park” fundraiser. This unique auction offers nearly 40 hotels or villas, generously donated by their philanthropic managers and owners for an incredible vacation in paradise. Luxurious villas will be auctioned off and the proceeds will go to conservation efforts made by Friends of the Park.

Friends of the Park

One of the 501(c)(3) nonprofits on St. John, Friends of the Park has an unwavering dedication to preserving the natural beauty of the Virgin Islands. Truly, if you’ve met any of its amazing staff, then you know what I’m referring to! This incredible nonprofit works tirelessly to protect the National Park and engage the community.

Here are just a few ways:

Sea Turtle Protection

Trail Maintenance

Coral Reef Research

Plant Propagation

Mangrove Tree Restoration

Youth Programs and Community Outreach

Cultural Heritage Programs

By hosting fundraisers throughout the season, like this auction and the Power Swim, Friends of the Park can continue their research and preservation work! Donations, large and small, play a vital role in maintaining what we all love most about this island – the pristine beaches, luscious vegetation, and beautiful coral reefs.

Villas for the Park

Now that you know what the proceeds go to, here’s how to register for their 7th annual auction.

Follow this link and register using an email and password. Feel free to browse the auction catalog to see the amazing options this year, not only on St. John, but on St. Thomas, Lovango Cay, and St. Croix as well. Under Auction Categories, bidders can see the duration of stay, number of guests, and location of each of these extravagant stays.

Bidding begins at 9AM EST on Friday, November 10th and ends November 24th at 3PM EST.

Participants will not only have an opportunity to stay in a luxurious villa and enjoy the vibrant culture of the Virgin Islands, but also to contribute to the preservation of the beloved National Park. So, if you and a lucky group of friends or family have been looking for an excuse to vacation somewhere warm this winter, look no further than Villas in the Park for your vacation in paradise!

If anyone has further questions or would like to still donate a villa, please contact Jennifer Stone [email protected] for more information.