LAST CHANCE: Enter to Win a Dream Vacation for Two to St. John!

Good Morning, Good Morning! This morning, we are sending out a quick reminder to grab your tickets for Island Green Living’s Earth Month Raffle TODAY as ticket sales close at 11PM tonight. Earth Day has come and gone, but this local non-profit’s efforts towards keeping St. John beautiful and sustainable continue each and every day of the year. Every year, their annual fundraiser gives each and every one of you an opportunity to win a trip to St. John for two while also supporting sustainability efforts for our favorite piece of paradise 🙂

Today is the LAST day to purchase your raffle tickets that could get you and your favorite travel partner to Love City for a week of fun in the sun with all of your major expenses covered. The travel package that Island Green and their incredible local partners have put together this year is valued at over $11k. And this trip to Love City could be yours for just $50!

As the winner of this year’s Island Green Earth Month Raffle, you’ll enjoy a trip for two to Love City, valued at $11,000, with the following offerings:

Lodging: A seven-night stay at Gallows Point Resort in a spacious Ocean View Suite with access to the amazing resort amenities. And you’ll enjoy ocean access, incredible sea and sunset views, just a 5-minute stroll from St. John’s main town of Cruz Bay.

Travel: An airfare voucher, good for up to $1,000, sponsored by the US Virgin Islands Department of Tourism

An airfare voucher, good for up to $1,000, sponsored by the US Virgin Islands Department of Tourism Transportation: A one-week Jeep rental, compliments of Seashell Vacations. The combination of Gallows Point in-town location and free parking with your Jeep means you can make way to any beach or trail you want and avoid parking in town when you head to dinner later!

A one-week Jeep rental, compliments of Seashell Vacations. The combination of Gallows Point in-town location and free parking with your Jeep means you can make way to any beach or trail you want and avoid parking in town when you head to dinner later! Fun on the Water: A full Day “Pirate’s Booty” USVI boat day, compliments of Flyaway Charters. This seven-hour charter is customized to your preferences, including off-the-beaten-path TREASURES and great snorkeling options.

Don’t forget, in addition to the chance at winning this vacation package, your donation will help keep vital programming on St. John moving forward. Recycling, Environmental and Sustainability Education, Reef Safe Sunscreen Awareness, the ReSource Depot Thrift Store and many more incredible initiatives set forth by Island Green Living all depend on the generosity of people who care about the future of St. John, the Virgin Islands and the Caribbean. Grants, private donors, partnerships and fundraisers like this one are what keep these essential programs in motion. So, take a moment today to grab a raffle ticket for $50 (or six for $250!) to support Island Green Living and a sustainable future for Love City!

To those of you who have already purchased tickets, or do so today, I wish you all good luck in the drawing on May 3, which will be live on Island Green Living’s Facebook Page. And to each and every one of you who has supported Island Green Living over the years, and continue to do so, I send you a heartfelt THANK YOU. When I moved here in 2012, there was no recycling program. Styrofoam, plastic bags and straws were an overindulgent commonality. Reef Safe sunscreen had not yet been heard of or acknowledged in the USVI. We are in a very different place today…

You see, it isn’t just the programs that Island Green Living runs that keep the momentum of sustainability moving on St. John. It’s also the awareness and education that they offer to the community. We are so lucky to have Island Green Living on St. John, pioneering new green initiatives that other island communities can only dream about. So, THANK YOU for supporting them! Get your tickets today!