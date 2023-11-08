Business Spotlight: Love City Excursions

St. John sunsets should never be missed and Love City Excursions has a new, luxurious opportunity for you to immerse yourself in the evening beauty.

When visitors ask what they should do during their visit to the island paradise of St. John, one of the first things I recommend is a sunset cruise. Most of these opportunities are in a group setting, so it is safe to say that the new private luxury sunset cruise by Love City Excursions will be a well-loved addition to your itinerary.

Guests will meet their captain and first mate at either the National Park Dock on St. John or American Yacht Harbor on St. Thomas to seek out the sun and watch as it dips into the sea. The beautiful Silver Coral will be your seafaring chariot for the evening – an Aquila 36 built by Marine Max. This spacious craft boasts all of the conveniences of a yacht, while still maintaining an intimate experience. Silver Coral is also equipped with comfortable marine restrooms and a full galley.

Your captain will consider your preferences, sea conditions, and the positioning of the sun to curate a perfect sunset viewing experience. Every evening cruise includes a captain, first mate, fuel consumed, bottled water, a beautiful cheese platter, fresh fruit, and a full bar of top shelf spirits.

Some groups like to use Silver Coral’s large swim platform to hop in the water at dusk to cool off, while others might choose to stay dry and plan to head straight to dinner in Cruz Bay afterwards. Your captain will work with you to accommodate your preferences from start to finish.

Sunset charters begin at 5:00 PM and start at $1500. With 20+ years of experience in the US Virgin islands, you can guarantee that an adventure with Love City Excursions will be the best day of your vacation.

Looking to spend a little more time on the water? Love City Excursions can take you on an adventure around the British Virgin Islands and/or the US Virgin Islands on Silver Coral or their 33-foot World Cats, CatZilla 1 and CatZilla 2. Their knowledgeable captains will help fill your day with the best snorkeling spots and island hopping destinations. The company also offers private water taxi services from Crown Bay to Cruz Bay.



Reservations are filling quickly for the 2023-24 season, so book with Love City Excursions today!





