Real Estate Spotlight: Pebble Beach Villa

If you have been considering purchasing an investment property on St John, now might be the perfect time to schedule a visit to Pebble Beach Villa.

This 3,954 SF 4-Bedroom, 4-Bath villa with a private pool and beautifully customized upgrades is an absolute stunner. This property is perfectly peaceful with impressive views of Coral Bay Harbor, the east end of St. John, and the British Virgin Islands. For $1,850,000, this slice of heaven can be yours.





This villa features two separate bedrooms with ensuite baths on the upper level of the home. On the lower level, you will find a large 1-Bedroom, 1-Bath apartment and a studio, making it an ideal investment opportunity. This property is perfectly set up for the owner or property manager to live in one space and rent out the other.







This strong structure is constructed of solid masonry and a steel frame with very easy to use hurricane shutters. All interior walls are made of poured concrete. This home was built to weather storms.



Pebble Beach Villa is equipped with 2 Tesla Power Walls and 18 Solar Panels with a 14 KW Auto-Generator, allowing for off-the-grid living. The property also includes deeded beach access to shoreline below with constant cooling tradewinds. Great snorkeling, swimming, sailing & paddle boarding is just a short walk below.

This home is easily accessible via a paved road & driveway. Pebble Beach Villa was designed to capture the constant cooling south easterly tradewinds year-round, making it a refreshingly breezy escape.

All four bedrooms are equipped with air conditioning and offer stunning water views. The beautiful custom solid wood Red Locust (Brazilian hardwood) cabinetry in the upper level kitchen, both upper bathrooms, and the entertainment center will stop you in your tracks. Both upper bedrooms feature walk-in closets with custom built-in shelves, boasting more than adequate storage and convenience. The upper bathrooms feature walk-in showers with ocean views and island stone walls accented with old Danish pottery pieces.







Whether you are daydreaming of relaxing in the newly resurfaced saltwater pool or enjoying the gorgeous views indoors, it is time to make your dream a reality. You will not want to miss this opportunity to own the beautiful Pebble Beach Villa.

To view the full listing for Pebble Beach Villa in Coral Bay on St. John, click here. Contact Diana Beam, Broker/Owner of Island Paradise Realtors at (340) 690-4170 or email [email protected] to schedule a showing as soon as possible!

Seller is a licensed V.I. real estate broker.