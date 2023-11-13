Business Spotlight: Sonic Charters is Your One-Stop Shop for Fun on the Water!

Sonic Charters, a family-owned and St. Thomas based boat charter company, is literally offering (almost) every type of on-the-water fun you could ask for this season! Full-day sailing excursions on a 45′ catamaran? Check! Water taxi between St. Thomas, St. John and the British Virgin Islands? Check! Full day luxury power yacht charters for up to twelve guests to in the USVI or BVI? Check! Power boat trips for smaller groups to the USVI or BVI? Also, check! If you are looking for multiple ways to play on the water during your next trip to the Virgin Islands, Sonic Charters is your one-stop shop.

A little more about the above mentioned trips….

Freedom, Sonic Charters’ 45′ Lagoon Sailing Catamaran was added to the fleet last season and can accommodate up to twelve guests with expansive indoor and outdoor spaces in the shade or the sun. If you’re looking to bask in the sunshine, you can opt for relaxing on the breezy trampolines or the comfortable fly deck lounge area. For shady spaces, pick from the exterior dining and lounge area or the interior salon. There’s a comfy space for everyone aboard this beautiful vessel.

Freedom day trips include a professional captain and mate, a continental breakfast, a premium bar, snorkel gear and water toys to add to your incredible day on the waters of the US Virgin Islands. Find out more about booking Freedom for your next sailing excursion in the USVI. Sonic is not yet offering BVI trips on Freedom.

But, read on to see what your BVI offerings DO include!

When you arrive on island, whichever island that might be, you should always arrive in style and comfort. And The Last Mile Water Taxi is a perfect way to do just that! Sonic Charters’ water taxi is a 40’ Custom Built Gold Coast Yachts Wave Piercing Catamaran that just underwent major refurbishment in 2022/2023. With brand new Yamaha engines and a revamped cockpit, she has room for groups of all sizes and is Coast Guard inspected to take up to twelve guests.

A member of the team will meet you right at baggage claim on St. Thomas and get you and your luggage safely to the boat in order to whisk you away to the island of your choosing. Last Mile Water Taxi provides service to St. John, Lovango Cay, Tortola, Virgin Gorda and Jost van Dyke. And, if you are headed to the BVI, you can sit back and enjoy a cocktail on the boat while your Captain and crew process the paperwork at customs for you! So, skip all the lines and head over to their website to find out more and book your water taxi today.

Now, about those luxury power yachts…What a way to spend the day in the BVI!

Both New Magic, a 50′ Sea Ray Sundancer, and Enchantment, a 58′ Viking Princess, can accommodate up to twelve guests, have a full bathroom and indoor air-conditioned lounge space and include a professional Captain and First Mate for your day at sea.

Additionally, you’ll enjoy top notch hospitality all day long with the following offerings:

Continental breakfast consisting of coffee cake, muffins, fresh fruit and yogurt

Premium Open bar throughout the day consisting of a wide variety of non-alcoholic and alcoholic options

Afternoon snack platter (meat & cheeses, assorted sundries, shrimp cocktail, etc)

Guests can opt for USVI or BVI trips on either vessel and enjoy lovely lounge areas in both the shade and the sun (and the A/C!) while you take in the views. After a snorkel with complimentary gear, you’ll have no problem getting back on board with an easy to access swim platform and the option of a refreshing freshwater rinse after your salty swim. Find out more about luxury boating on New Magic or Enchantment.

For smaller groups looking to explore the USVI or BVI, Sonic Charters has options! Choose from Cruzomian, a 32′ Intrepid that accommodates up to nine guests or Max’D Out, a 37′ Intrepid for up to twelve guests. Both are initially priced at six guests for a more approachable cost for groups less than twelve.

Both Max’D Out and Cruzomian are fully equipped with snorkel gear, state of the art sound systems and ease of mobility in and out of the water for guests of all ages. And a professional Captain will be provided to make your day of play a smashing success. Find out more about booking you next day trip on Max’D Out or Cruzomian with Sonic Charters.

Whether you are looking for a fast-paced power boat ride, a day of leisure on a sailing Catamaran or simply amazing door to door water taxi service to compliment your next trip to the Virgin Islands, Sonic has you covered. Contact them today to book your excursion or explore their many offerings on their website.