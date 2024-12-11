Getting to Know Watercolorist Elaine Estern of Coconut Coast Studios

A couple of years ago, I was lucky enough to enjoy what might be the greatest work commute in the world. Each morning, I took “the shortcut” to town—it was a narrow trail winding alongside a salt pond, connecting the neighborhood I lived in to Frank Bay.



The path meanders through thick vegetation (lots of catch ‘n keep, I warned you) and eventually opens up to a postcard perfect view of Frank Bay. Here, crystal clear water meets a small stretch of white sand, and the mountainous silhouette of St. Thomas can be seen in the distance.

To the left of the trail stands a studio that mirrors the peaceful energy of Frank Bay. This open-air, West Indian-style gem, Coconut Coast Studios, belongs to Elaine Estern, a gifted watercolor artist and longtime resident of St. John.

You may have come across Elaine’s animated watercolors, with underwater scenes and local wildlife, in shops around Cruz Bay or had the chance to meet her in person (with her chocolate lab, Dove) walking on the beach in Cruz Bay.

I highly recommend dropping in to see Elaine and her grandson Timothy Jay (TJ) Schutt at Coconut Coast Studios during your next visit. TJ, a recent graduate of Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), has been shadowing her and becoming an integral part of the studio.



This family run gallery showcases a mix of Elaine and TJ’s original watercolors, along with reproductions on canvas, tile, postcards, and calendars. With plans to open a framing studio soon, they are aiming to support the island’s artists by offering local framing services.

Elaine Estern’s story begins far from the island she’s called home for decades. Once the owner of a Montessori school in California, her path took a sudden turn when she was invited to teach at a Montessori on St. Croix.

One day while teaching, a student in her class was injured, and Elaine felt helpless. Determined never to feel that way again, she took emergency medical training and began working at the local hospital on St. Croix. Eventually, she was transferred to work as a paramedic on St. John.

Thirty-five years ago, St. John was a much quieter place, with fewer medical emergencies. Elaine worked 24-hour shifts and needed something to do to occupy her time. That’s when watercolor painting entered her life.

“A friend of mine was teaching a class and brought the supplies over to me,” she recalls. “I was terrible at first. I couldn’t give my paintings away fast enough.”

Watercolor is a notoriously difficult painting style, so I asked her why she chose it over something easier like acrylic.

“I could drop the brush and come back later,” she explained. “At the clinic, I had permission to paint while on shift as long as I could stop immediately in case of an emergency. Watercolor allowed that.”



Through hard work and relentless practice, Elaine turned her new hobby into a distinguished artistic career.

Elaine’s art is a joyful reflection of the Caribbean’s spirit. Her watercolors evoke joy and a sense of adventure. A passionate snorkeler and diver, she draws inspiration from the underwater world she’s explored over the years.

Her pieces often feature vividly purple sea fans, tangerine hued elkhorn, and cheerful marine life. “My style?” Elaine laughed. “It’s somewhere between cartoonish and realistic.”

Relying now only on memories for inspiration, she noted the tragic decline of the coral reefs. Rising ocean temperatures and shifting salinity levels have devastated coral populations, once ubiquitous in the Virgin Islands.

Her paintings filled with sea fans and blooming coral serve as both a celebration and a reminder of what used to be. On a lighter note, the remaining coral have proved they are heat resistant and hopefully future coral will also be able to adapt.

When asked about the legacy she hopes to leave, Elaine shared her hope that her art uplifts others, saying, “I’d like to be remembered for creating a space that brings happiness and inspires reflection.” Her work and her studio beautifully capture that vision.

For those wanting a piece of St. John to brighten their home—or to mark the days until their next visit—Elaine’s limited-edition 2025 calendar, Coral and Floral, is now available.



Featuring 12 stunning watercolor scenes of the island’s underwater world and flowers from her own garden, this year’s calendar is a tribute to the beauty still around us and a reflection of what used to be.

Be sure to check out sunset live from Coconut Coast Studio on Wednesdays