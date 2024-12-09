Sunshine Daydream Boat Charters Now on the Market

Sunshine Daydream Boat Charters is officially for sale. As an iconic charter company based out of St. John, Sunshine Daydream has spent the last nine years delivering unforgettable adventures and cherished memories to visitors and locals alike. This may be your chance to make your dream a reality and carry on the legacy of Sunshine Daydream!

As a well-established and highly sought after charter company, Sunshine Daydream has earned the Traveler’s Choice Award from TripAdvisor every year since its inception. With an incredibly loyal clientele, the company proudly boasts over 1,300 5-star reviews across TripAdvisor and Google – not to mention a strong social media presence, with a combined following of over 25,000 on Facebook and Instagram.

Their loyal customer base is well deserved. With an impressive fleet of World Cat power boats (that have been professionally maintained by Offshore Marine since their purchase) and an amazing team of captains, Sunshine Daydream Boat Charters has been a top rated charter business in the Virgin Islands for years.

“I started Sunshine Daydream Charters 9 years ago with one boat. Our amazing clientele and the best group of captain’s in the business have helped grow us to where we are today. It has been an amazing run, but family matters are taking me back to the mountains of Colorado. We are hoping a new owner comes in and carries the torch with this amazing staff we have in place!” owner Rob Woodworth tells us.

Truly a turnkey operation, this sale is packaged deal. The company’s trademark – including the website, merchandise, and logo – will be passed on to the next lucky owner.

Also included are:

a fleet of three stunning newer model (2020/2022/2023) 32 ft World Cat powerboats, powered by twin Yamaha 300 hp engines, each with ample seating to accommodate up to 12 passengers and equipped with large swim platforms and sturdy 3-step ladders

three triple-axle trailers in excellent condition

two 8.5-ft West Marine dinghies

three mooring balls (which are notoriously difficult to acquire on St. John)

Sunshine Daydream Charters also ensures peace of mind for boat owners with secure, paid storage space. During hurricane season, boats can be safely lashed down in a reserved storm space, while trailers can be stored year-round.

Aptly named, Sunshine Daydream has been delivering sun-soaked days filled with island hopping, snorkeling adventures, and paradise exploration for nearly a decade. I’ve personally had some great times on their trips and will be looking forward to seeing what’s next for this incredible charter. Sunshine Daydream is ready for its next chapter, are you?

Sunshine Daydream is listed with 340 Real Estate Co by Tammy Donnelly 340-643-6068.

Discover more details about this listing here