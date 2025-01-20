Discover St. John’s Coral Reefs by Boat

Snorkeling around St. John has always been a favorite hobby of mine: it’s a meditative experience and an opportunity to witness the harmony of underwater life.

Purple sea fans swaying in tune with the water, juvenile fish darting playfully among the reefs, and the occasional, rare sighting of eagle rays gliding through the water is what makes snorkeling St. John such a magical experience.

Not to mention the turquoise water is always an inviting temperature and visibility stays consistent year-round.

And while there are some good snorkeling spots around St. John by land, some of my favorites are only accessible by boat. So, while you’re planning your upcoming trip to St. John this season, be sure to book a full or half day on the water and ask if one of these sites are a part of the trip. (and who wouldn’t want to spend at least one day in the boat island hopping?)

Henley Cay

Henley Cay (pronounced “key”) is the heart-shaped, small island across from Caneel Bay on the Northern side of St. John. This tiny cay is a part of the Durloe Cays, (and is actually the largest of the three!) along with Ramgoat and Rata.

Henley Cay is home to some of the healthiest coral I’ve seen around St. John. Lots of sea plume and spiny sea fans (can you tell sea fans are my favorite?)

The strong currents from Durloe Channel likely play a key role, bringing an abundance of zooplankton (essential coral food) through the area. The snorkeling here is shallow enough that it is visible year-round, and the colorful, diverse coral make it a beautiful snorkeling destination.

Close to Cruz Bay, Henley is often one of the first stops on a full or half day boat charter leaving from the National Park dock.

It’s important to note that Durloe Channel usually has a stronger current, so it can be a challenging location to snorkel. Please let your boat captain know your swimming/snorkel comfort level.

Little St. James Island

Little St. James is nestled in between Big St. James and Dog Island. The west side of Little St James has a snorkel site known as “The Ledges”, where although there isn’t much in terms of colorful coral, there are interesting outcropping and rock formations.

It is not uncommon to see the dark outline of nurse sharks swimming alongside the outcroppings or to see a spiny lobster nestled under some of the rocks. Also, I’ve counted about a hundred conch shells swimming from the boat to the Ledges before. So this spot is definitely a hub for marine life activity!

A refreshing lunch break afterwards at Pizza Pi, in Christmas Cove off of Big St. James is always a must do!

Flanagan’s Rock

Also known as Witch’s Island, this bird sanctuary is on the East side of St. John and a short distance from the Coral Bay dock.

This is one of my favorite snorkel sites I’ve ever been to because of the underwater tunnel and general undisturbed ruggedness of this location. Some of the coral structures are massive and there’s lots of sea life here – I’ve seen several nurse sharks and an array of colorful reef fish.

Swimming here is best suited for experienced swimmers because of the larger waves and strong current. For those up to the challenge, Flanagan’s boasts some pretty amazing coral structures, diverse marine life, and an underwater tunnel, making this an adventure-worthy stop and a highlight on the trip.

Whether you’re exploring the thriving reefs of Henley Cay, the marine activity at Little St. James, or the rugged wonder of Flanagan’s Rock, each site offers an unforgettable experience. Adding a day on the water to your St. John itinerary is guaranteed to be a vacation highlight!

Note: When booking your charter, be sure to look at their trip options listed. It’s unlikely for a boat charter leaving Cruz Bay to go to Flanagan’s Rock and vice versa.

Click here to see our comprehensive list of St. John’s boat charters

sources cited:

Flanagan Island – Wikipedia

Henley Cay, St. John – St John Beach Guide | St John Beach Guide