The rumors are true – there is no party like a St. John party and the 2025 gala season is here to prove it.

If you have been looking for a way to support one of our amazing St. John nonprofit organizations, might I suggest buying a gala ticket or four? It is truly one of my favorite ways to celebrate everybody’s hard work, support great causes, eat delicious food, and dance!

The first event coming up this weekend is the Broadway Comes to St. John Angel Show benefitting St. John School of the Arts on Saturday, January 25th at 6:00pm. Ticket prices start at $275 and include a ticket to the show, dinner at 1864, an open bar, and gratuity. Whole table purchasing options are also available. The Broadway Comes to St. John production is performed annually by the 4th graders of St. John from Gifft Hill School, Julius E. Sprauve School, St. John Christian Academy, and homeschoolers. Participating students gain exposure to voice, dance, and acting fundamentals. Supporters of the event can know that their contribution will fund programming at St. John School of the Arts so that no child has to be turned away due to financial constraints. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

On February 1st, Friends of Virgin Islands National Park will celebrate their annual gala at Lovango Resort + Beach Club with ferry services beginning at 5:00pm. The evening’s events include an auction, a raffle, live entertainment, a variety of foods, fine wines, and a cigar and rum bar. Proceeds from the event support the protection and preservation of the natural and cultural resources in Virgin Islands National Park. Tickets are $350 and can be purchased here.

The Animal Care Center of St. John will host a Sunset Soiree at The CliffHouse Villa in Peter Bay on February 8th from 6-9:00pm. Tickets are $175 in advance and $200 at the door. Tickets can be purchased either by stopping by the ACC office or by phone at (340) 774-1625. Tickets are also available for purchase at St. John Hardware and The Pelican Post. Guests can anticipate a wonderful night of live music, a DJ, food from Coral Bay Catering, a great variety of drink options from CC1 Virgin Islands, a raffle, and a silent auction. Tickets also includes a complimentary shuttle from Trunk Bay to the villa. The online auction is now live and can be accessed here.

Gifft Hill School will be hosting their 39th Annual Green & White Gala on March 1st beginning at 5:30pm. Guests should plan for an exciting night of music by Quelbe Resurrection, silent and live auctions, a delicious feast of local food, a variety of drink choices, and the fan-favorite Wall of Wine. This celebration aims to raise funds for the school’s continued efforts in providing equitable access to an inclusive, experiential education at Gifft Hill School. Tickets can be purchased for $200 in advance, with table purchase options also available. Ticket information and online auction access can be found here.

Don’t delay – purchase your tickets, find your best island elegant attire, and join me on the dance floor!

If you are not currently on island and didn’t plan your travel around gala season, I highly recommend you consider it for 2026 – or maybe even 2025 if you’re feeling philanthropic and spontaneous. Cheers!