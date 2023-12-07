Dine with a View: Unique ‘Pho the Love of Art’ Fundraiser at Love City Fresh

Good Morning! One thing we love about St. John is the unique adventures and experiences that can only happen on our little slice of paradise. We have one coming up for you that you won’t want to miss if you’re on island this month.

On December 17th, at 5:00pm, Love City Fresh is hosting a fundraiser called “Pho the Love of Art”. This special occasion is not only about enjoying a delightful meal but also about championing a noble cause – empowering the children of St. John through the arts, a mission passionately pursued by the St. John School of the Arts.

If you’re not familiar with Love City Fresh, it’s a one of a kind concept on St. John. The business features a hydroponic farm inside of a shipping container, where hyper-local, pesticide-free greens flourish that typically wouldn’t be able to survive if they were grown outside on St. John. Love City Fresh is able to provide local St. John businesses with fresh greens, rather than those businesses needing to use product shipped in from elsewhere. You can read more about Love City Fresh here.

It’s located at the corner of Northshore and Centerpoint roads, just above Colombo’s Smoothies. The setting is secluded, and at one of the highest points on St. John, which will make for unbelievable views especially during the sunset hour.

For just $125 per person, guests will enjoy a culinary experience and be part of a meaningful cause. The 3-course meal will be designed and and prepared by Chef Martin Horsey, who you may know as the chef at The Longboard on St. John. Horsey was also a finalist on the popular TV cooking show “Chopped.” The meal will feature a build-your-own pho bowl as the star of the evening. Plus, each ticket includes a specially curated cocktail pairing courtesy of Cantarito Cocktail Co.!

Tickets must be purchased in advance.

All of the proceeds will be donated to the St. John School of the Arts, an incredible organization with a mission to empower the children of St. John through the arts.

Love City Fresh says that this event is just the beginning of what they plan to offer. This incredible space will continue to support local charities, and also soon be available to rent for private events.

If you are unable to attend the event but would still like to support St. John School of the Arts, you can get involved or make a donation by visiting StJohnSchoolOfTheArts.org.

