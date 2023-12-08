Real Estate Spotlight: Views for Days at Coralwood

Coralwood is a gorgeous income-producing property with a view of the sunrise over Coral Bay Harbor. If you have been looking for a sign to establish or expand your business on St John, this could be a perfect opportunity for you.



The Coralwood property at 1-12 Carolina has been beautifully renovated with a flexible floor plan, allowing for endless use potential. This 2-story, 4-unit space was completely rebuilt in 2020, with square footage totaling at 3080. Coralwood still has that fresh, new home feel.



In addition to the breathtaking views of Hurricane Hole and the British Virgin Islands, this property also includes ample parking to accommodate the space (a rarity on St. John), keyless entries, and THREE hot tubs.



Cruz Bay Realty is also thrilled to report that the local insurance providers have now assured them that they will, not only resume writing policies, but that coverage will be extended to include wood frame homes and the majority of condos.



Coralwood boasts an impressive report from 2022, acquiring income of over $134,000 before expenses for only the top floor.

For $1,115,000, this property might just be exactly what you are looking for on St. John. Don’t delay – contact Cruz Bay Realty today to schedule a showing.



Check out the full listing for Coralwood here.

From the Caribbean hilltops to white sandy beaches, Cruz Bay Realty has been making dreams a reality since 1985. Whether you are searching for a second home, investment opportunity, land to build on, or a primary residence, this U.S. Virgin Islands-based team will provide you with the local insight and accurate information needed to meet your real estate goals. The office is located just steps off the ferry, in the heart of Cruz Bay.

Visit Cruz Bay Realty on Facebook and Instagram or email the team at [email protected].