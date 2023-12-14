Business Spotlight: Top-Rated Lovango Rum Bar Bringing Unprecedented Musical Talent to St. John

Nestled in the vibrant heart of downtown Cruz Bay, Lovango Rum Bar is rapidly becoming the go-to destination for nightlife on St. John. Already known for its authentic Neapolitan style pizza and unique craft cocktails, this hotspot is now setting the stage for an extraordinary lineup of artists – arguably the most impressive St. John has ever witnessed.

The first big event is set for Saturday, December 16th, featuring the sensational LP Giobbi. This concert promises to immerse the audience in a world of psychedelic vibes and piano-driven melodies that have electrified crowds from Coachella to EDC.

LP Giobbi’s music is more than just a performance; it’s a heartfelt tribute to the legacy of the Grateful Dead. As a self-professed ‘deadhead,’ her tunes reflect a profound connection to their iconic sound, a nod to her parents’ love for the legendary band. This concert is an invitation to experience a musical journey where the past and present seamlessly merge, creating a symphony of beats and keys that resonates with fans of all ages.

Doors open at 9:00pm on December 16th, and with LP Giobbi’s magnetic appeal, the show is expected to be an unforgettable experience.

Tickets are required, and given the limited capacity, they are anticipated to sell out quickly.

TICKETS HERE

Lovango has released additional events with world renowned artists.

With tickets priced at only $35 for the upcoming LP Giobbi performance, we expect these events will be a rare chance to experience big-name artists in a personal and intimate setting at an affordable price… Especially compared to what concerts and festivals would be priced at in big cities. This is an unparalleled opportunity to connect with some of the most talented musicians in the industry.

Tickets have not yet been released for any of the events below. If you would like to be updated when they are released, you can like their Facebook page or visit their website to join their email list.

New Year’s Eve with Chris Karns

Ring in the New Year at Lovango Rum Bar with Chris Karns, the world champion DJ and member of the electronic music group Pretty Lights. Chris will be headlining Lovango’s 20’24’ Karat Gold party on New Year’s Eve. Known for his electrifying performances and skillful mixes, Chris Karns is set to deliver an unforgettable night of music and celebration.

Joel Cummins on January 4th and 7th

Lovango has announced Joel Cummins, a key member of the renowned jam band Umphrey’s McGee, for two performances on January 4th and 7th. Joel, celebrated as one of the country’s finest jam band musicians, is sure to captivate the audience with his dynamic keyboard playing and improvisational skills.

Sam Grisman & Henry Moser Duo

Experience the heartfelt music of the Sam Grisman & Henry Moser Duo, as they pay tribute to the Grateful Dead’s enduring influence. Sam Grisman, a top musician in the Grateful Dead-inspired scene, honors his father, the legendary David “Dawg” Grisman, and his father’s close friend, Jerry Garcia, with his performances. They will perform at Lovango on January 5th, 6th, and 8th.

If the late night shows aren’t really your scene (or are past your bedtime) Lovango Rum Bar still has plenty to offer. In our opinion, the authentic Neapolitan style pizza with handmade dough and red and white sauce options is beyond a doubt some of the best za you can get on island.

The customer reviews speak for themselves… Lovango Rum Bar has an average 4.8 stars from 112 Google Reviews.

The Lovango bartenders are personable and skilled at their craft. These aren’t your standard island drinks… the drink menu is unique, while still incorporating tropical flavors if that’s your vibe. If you’re a fan of espresso martinis, you will not find a better one in the Virgin Islands.

You can view the food and drink menu at LovangoRum.com.

And of course, don’t miss the daily live music at sunset from 4:30-6:30pm. Arrive early though, the deck has limited seating and it’s first come, first serve.

New events and live music is added on a regular basis, so Lovango recommends following them on Facebook or Instagram for the most up to date information.