One of the Largest Sailing Yachts in the World Visiting the VI

On the evening of December 5th, I got a text from my husband while I was trying to get our daughter down for a nap. It simply said, “Huge sailboat out there if you can get up, it’s cruise ship size.” It turns out, this cruise ship-sized vessel was the gorgeous sailing yacht Koru, owned by Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos.

If we’re getting technical, at 410 feet long, Koru is the second largest sailing yacht in the world. The largest, Sailing Yacht A, was seized by Italian authorities in March of 2022, so I will let Koru’s builder, Oceanco, maintain their claim. Yacht A is not actually sailing, so I suppose that is a fair assessment. While Sailing Yacht A is an impressive 468.5 feet long, its appearance is not nearly as exciting.

Koru’s exterior was designed by Dykstra Naval Architects. Her interior was designed by Mlinaric, Henry and Zervudachi Interior Design and Decoration. She is a three-masted schooner with a timeless midnight blue hull. Koru’s impressively large deck boasts three jacuzzis and a swimming pool.

Koru began sea trials in February and had her maiden voyage from the Netherlands to Gibralter in April. She was first used by Bezos and Lauren Sanchez off the coast of Spain in May, around the time of their engagement announcement.

According to VesselFinder.com, Koru is currently anchored near Peter Island in the British Virgin Islands.

I noticed my Amazon packages arrived in a decent amount of time this month, compared to the months-long delays we experienced on island in September/October. Coincidence? I think not.