Business Spotlight: Lovango Rum Bar Is The Talk of St. John’s Night Scene

We recently wrote about Lovango Rum Bar’s incredible lineup of world renowned musicians. After the first couple of performances, nightlife at Lovango is certainly living up to the hype.

When Lovango opened in 2019, it quickly became known for its authentic Neapolitan style pizza and unique craft cocktails. And although live music and events were always in the cards for Lovango, COVID-19 and capacity limits pushed the timeline back. Lovango has now upped the ante this season with an extraordinary lineup of artists, believed to be the most impressive St. John has ever witnessed.

The buzz began with the epic performances by LP Giobbi on December 16th and December 18th, setting a high bar for what’s to come. Attendees were immersed in a world of psychedelic vibes and piano-driven melodies, and the performance utilized a brand new sound system and 110 inch TV that was just installed by the venue.

Tickets have just dropped for the 20’24’ Karat Gold New Year’s Eve Party with Chris Karns. Karns is a World Champion DJ and member of the electronic music group Pretty Lights. It will be a night of non stop music, with Mark and Eva kicking things off on the patio for sunset, followed by a performance by Mother Goat, then DJ digitalLovejoint on the turntables right before Chris Karns takes the stage. Expect a night filled with electrifying performances and skillful mixes that will have you dancing into 2024.

Tickets are expected to go quickly for the limited capacity event, so if you’re interested in attending you shouldn’t wait to buy them. GET TICKETS HERE.

If you’re not able to attend the New Year’s Eve event, or are St. John based service industry staff, there will be another opportunity to see him on December 27th for a NYE Pre-Show. Purchase tickets or learn more about how STJ service industry staff can get tickets for only $5 by CLICKING HERE.

Tickets are also now available for Joel Cummins on January 4th. Cummins is the keyboardist for the jam band Umphrey’s McGee. He’s a pivotal figure in the jam band scene, and brings his extraordinary musicianship and rich experience from years of touring and recording with Umphrey’s McGee. His innovative sound has captivated audiences worldwide, making him a standout artist in the industry.

It’s an opportunity to see Joel Cummins in an intimate setting for just $20 per ticket. You can purchase tickets by CLICKING HERE.

Tickets have not yet been released for Sam Grisman & Henry Moser Duo on January 5th, 6th, and 8th. Their performances are a tribute to the Grateful Dead’s enduring influence. Sam Grisman, a top musician in the Grateful Dead-inspired scene, honors his father, the legendary David “Dawg” Grisman, and his father’s close friend, Jerry Garcia, with his performances.

For those whose preference is more laid-back evenings, Lovango Rum Bar still has plenty to offer. From what many consider the best pizza on the island to uniquely crafted cocktails, there’s something for everyone. Plus, enjoy daily live music at sunset from 4:30-6:30 pm – but arrive early to secure a spot because there are no reservations and it’s first come, first served.

To stay updated on all the upcoming events, new live music additions, and more, follow Lovango on Facebook or Instagram, visit their website for the latest news, or join their email list. Tickets for these once-in-a-lifetime events are selling fast, so grab yours and be part of the most impressive musical lineup St. John has ever seen!