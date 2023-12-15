Lovango Resort + Beach Club Re-Opening Next Week!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year…And I’m not just talking about the uplifting holiday spirit decking the halls of Love City! On Monday, Lovango Resort + Beach Club re-opens for the season with a ton of amazing new offerings featuring the top-notch service, divine dining and imbibing and those picture-perfect views that they have become so well known for since they opened in December of 2020.

On December 18, the resort, restaurant, beach club and retail village on Lovango Cay will welcome guests seven days a week for the 2023-2024 season. This year, there are some delicious looking menu additions, new overnight accommodations and upcoming holiday festivities that are well worth getting excited about!

Dining at Lovango Resort + Beach Club

At Dockside waterfront restaurant, Chef Stephen Belie’s award -winning contemporary, coastal Caribbean Cuisine will be served Sunday-Friday from 5PM-9PM. The dinner menu features some incredible offerings such as a King Crab and Grits or Char-Grilled Octopus on the small plate side of things. For the main course, you’ll have a hard time narrowing down your decision with a Caribbean Lobster Schnitzel, a Daily Butcher Cut Steak or the Fresh Catch of the Day as just a few of the options!

As always at Lovango Resort + Beach Club, an eclectic cocktail menu and expansive wine list is right there by your side to enhance the view and the delicacies of the dinner menu.

If you’re on the hunt for something a bit more casual for dinner (or lunch for that matter!), the Sandpit is your answer. But just because it’s a bit more on the casual side doesn’t mean the quality of the product is diminished. The menu features an array of artisan flatbreads, appetizers, “bowls” and (new this year!) sandwiches and entrees that are sure to leave you feeling happy and satisfied from the inside out.

New additions to the lunch menu that I for one am extremely excited to try out next week are the Ahi Tuna Nicoise the Asian Chicken Noodle Bowl and ALL of the sandwiches! (Jerk chicken sloppy joe…What???). Lunch is served at the Sandpit daily from 11AM-4:30PM and is an excellent option if you are out on a boat for the day or enjoying an afternoon at the Beach Club.

On Saturday nights, the Sandpit will light up with beachside firepits, live music and dancing under the stars. For dinner, the lunch time sandwiches are swapped out for some mouthwatering entrees. An ala carte dinner menu featuring Seafood Pot Pie, Braised Caribbean Short Rib and Char-Grilled Jerk Chicken Legs as well as the bowls, apps and flatbreads on the regular menu will be available on Saturday evenings from 5PM-9PM.

Oh, and don’t forget to take a break from dancing in order to treat yourself to a little homemade ice cream from the General Store! For all of the dining options at Lovango, you will need either a mooring reservation if arriving via private boat or a ferry reservation. Dockside waterfront dining will require a dinner reservation as well!

The Beach Club at Lovango Resort

If it is daytime indulgence you seek, the Beach Club at Lovango is where you want to be. Open seven days a week, guests can choose from the poolside cabanas that seat up to six guests, chaise loungers on the sand or, new this year, a beach cabana for two! Trust me when I say that a day spent at the Beach Club is not one you’ll soon forget.

The views, occasional dips in the pool with a delicious cocktail in hand, a dedicated server and the incredibly comfortable lounge options will absolutely make you want to revisit this experience time and again. Umbrellas, towels, food & drink service, snorkeling equipment, and showers are included with all three options at the main Beach Club area. Find out more about the options and book your day of play and relaxation at Lovango Resort+ Beach Club.

Overnight Accomodations

Ok, this one is VERY exciting…There is a new way to STAY at Lovango Resort this year! In addition to the treehouses and glamping tents that opened to overnight guests in 2021, a few cottages have been added to the roster of amazing accommodations at the resort!

The Carib Cottages can accommodate two adults and two-three children with a king-sized bed, a daybed and a twin convertible in a fully air-conditioned space. An outdoor shower, private deck and a screened in sunroom give ample opportunity to take in the breathtaking views of Congo, the Caribbean Sea and Jost van Dyke.

The cottages also feature a basic kitchenette-type space with a Nespresso coffee maker, sink and mini fridge so that you can store basic groceries or leftovers and enjoy your morning coffee on the deck while still adorning your plush Lovango bathrobe provided for your stay.

An overnight stay at Lovango Resort + Beach Club is a perfect complement to your next trip to St. John! Spend a few nights at the beginning getting into vacation mode or a few nights at the end readying yourself for immersion in the “real world.”

The Glamping Tents, Treehouses, Villas and now Carib Cottages offer a variety of options for every group. Take a closer look at the accommodations and check availability for your upcoming trip!

Oh, and one more thing…The holiday cheer isn’t lost on the Little Gems Resorts team on our neighboring island. If you’re visiting during the Christmas and New Year’s festivities, Lovango Resort + Beach Club is offering some exquisite ways to celebrate!

Spend Christmas Night in this exquisite space, dancing in the sand to the music of Lady Ena and Friends while enjoying a gourmet buffet, premium cocktails and divine wines. Reservations for this festive fun under the stars are very limited so book online today to reserve this incredible holiday dining experience.

Holiday Festivities at Lovango Resort

If you are still searching for the perfect way to ring in the new year, look no further. This year, the team at Lovango Resort + Beach Club is rolling out the “red carpet” for an amazing evening under the stars! Guests may come for dinner and stay for the party or just come for the party to ring in 2024. The party to follow is one not to be missed with music provided by Just Friends Band from St. John, passed appetizers and round-trip ferry transportation from Cruz Bay included in the $100 ticket price. A reservation for dinner, the party and the ferry will be necessary to enjoy the festivities. So, take a closer look at the details and get your NYE plans on the books today!

As always, I’m so excited about the marvelous energy that Lovango Resort + Beach Club brings with each new season upon their re-opening. From the new menu offerings to the new cabanas for two, the Carib cottages to the upcoming holiday festivities I can’t wait to see (and eat!) the new additions that go to show the dedication this team has to listening to feedback and implementing new services for their guests. Cheers to another season of luxury and leisure at Lovango Resort + Beach Club.