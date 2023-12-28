Villa Spotlight: Valhalla St. John

Looking for a unique luxuriously spacious property for your next visit? Escape to complete peace and tranquility at Valhalla St. John Villa.
Originally designed and built by noted St John architect Glen Speer (who also designed and built Mongoose Junction) for the CEO of Dow Chemical, the villa is available to rent for the first time in its 50+ year history after an extensive renovation and expansion.
Located in Catherineburg, Valhalla Villa has a beautifully unique view overlooking Cinnamon Bay with no other homes visible other than in Tortola or Jost van Dyke! The 2-acre property borders the Virgin Islands National Park, making for a nicely secluded, but conveniently located retreat with plenty of space for parking. Catherineberg is one of the closest neighborhoods to the famous North Shore beaches, while still only being a short 12-minute drive into Cruz Bay or just over 15 minutes to Coral Bay.
The property also features an impressive media room, foosball, two pools, grotto, a waterslide, a hot tub and large outdoor living, dining, and kitchen areas. The villa boasts a brand new chef’s kitchen featuring high end appliances including range that you or a private chef can use to cook using gas, induction or sous-vide.
This extremely popular property has just had an unexpected opening for the week of February 10th-17th, with the possibility to extend to the 18th. This could be the perfect winter escape of your dreams on sunny St. John. Certain weeks are also still available in April and May.
Your stay at Valhalla will be perfectly curated to your needs. When you book the villa, your stay is supported by the onsite hospitality managers, Scott and Anysia Hutchens. The Valhalla team will do everything in their power to facilitate and assist you in creating your dream vacation.
To book, visit ValhallaStJohn.com. To stay up to date on all things Valhalla St. John, be sure to check them out on instagram. To check rates and availability, click here.