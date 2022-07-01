Business Spotlight: Exquisite Lunches and Unforgettable Overnight Stays at Lovango Resort + Beach Club

Good Morning, Good Morning! The St. John Carnival Village kicked off last night and, if you were there with us, you might be on the hunt for an extremely leisurely lunch today 🙂 Well, what about a breezy boat ride, delectable cocktails AND and incredible lunch next to the sea with beautiful views and a little retail therapy? Sound good? Alright! Well, Lovango Resort + Beach Club is making it easier for all of us to head out to the Cay for an exquisite lunch over the next few weeks with their new lunch shuttle from St. John.

From now, through their closing date of July 18, Lovango Resort + Beach Club would like to invite residents and visitors to St. John out for a visit, and some great food and drinks, via their new lunch shuttle service. The shuttles depart Cruz Bay daily at 11:30AM and return you back from Lovango Cay, rested, well fed and rejuvenated, at 1:30PM. This trip runs 7 days a week. In addition, 5 days a week on Mondays and Wednesdays – Saturday, they are also running a 12:15pm trip from Cruz Bay that returns at 2:30pm.

The shuttle service gives you time on the remote island, just a 15 minute boat ride from St. John, to enjoy a leisurely lunch and cocktails and squeeze in a little shopping in their delightful boutique retail village.

Hop on board Lovango Resort + Beach Club’s private shuttle to spend an afternoon of leisure and enjoyment of creative, Caribbean cuisine from Executive Chef, Stephen Belie at their waterfront restaurant.

Or keep it a bit more casual with incredible cocktails and oceanic snacks at the Green Oyster Tequila and Raw Bar!

You’ll need to make reservations for lunch and pay for the ferry in advance on the resort’s website and then just show up at the dock in Cruz Bay a few minutes prior to departure time to get your day started off on the right foot!

If after an afternoon you’re hooked and still wanting more, take a peek at their divine overnight accommodations. No, no, you won’t see these incredible treehouses and glamping tents from the restaurant and shopping area. They are remotely tucked away on the north facing ridge of the island, overlooking Congo Cay and Jost van Dyke. The views from these private lodgings are absolutely breathtaking.

And, as overnight guests here, you will have full access to all of the amenities on Lovango Cay, the private beach access on the North Shore, complimentary shuttle service, a dedicated concierge and on call transportation services to and from your unique overnight dwelling!

Reservations and inquiries for overnight accommodations in the glamping tents and treehouses can be made by calling the resort or by booking direct on Lovango Resort + Beach Club’s website. Trust me when I say, this is a once in a lifetime overnight experience that you will want to try out at least for a few nights the next time you are visiting.