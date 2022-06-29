Real Estate Spotlight: Incredible Opportunity for Ownership at The Hills!

Good Morning, Good Morning! If you have ever thought about ease of homeownership on St. John, look no further! There is an amazing three bedroom, three and a half bathroom villa at The Hills currently on the market. But this is no run of the mill opportunity. This exquisite home, situated on the mountaintop overlooking Cruz Bay, is more than your average turnkey move in. It is fully equipped with absolutely everything you need to start limin’ here on St. John. But, it also comes with on site management, built in rental income AND resort like amenities that will allow you to just kick back and relax while you are enjoying the beauty of your new HOME!

You’re all, I’m sure, familiar with The Hills…The immaculate and beautiful complex that sits high above the ferry dock to the East. Italian architecture, impressive courtyards and common areas, a beautiful pool, fitness facilities with a view, a bar and restaurant on site, grounds crews and a management, reservations and guests services team who are there to assist you and your guests whenever necessary. So, to be clear, you get all there is to dream of in your own home on St. John without all of the headache of maintaining it, battening down the hatches for storm season, cleaning a pool or employing a property management team. Literally, even the beach chairs and floats will be waiting for you in the entry way when you arrive. It’s truly a win, win situation for anyone wanting an easy breezy, yet luxurious, ownership and/or investment opportunity here on St. John!

Ok, so, the place that is currently on the market is Villa Hibiscus. This 2,500 square feet of elegance houses three bedrooms, three and a half baths, an open concept kitchen/dining area/great room, shaded and sunny private outdoor areas and laundry. All of the eleven stand alone buildings at The Hills are west facing with panoramic views. So, you can enjoy a beautiful sunset each evening either from the comfort of your own private patio or from the shared pool deck or veranda above the Clubhouse restaurant if you’re feeling a bit like socializing.

I want to really reiterate this point. At Villa Hibiscus, you have the option of privacy or social interaction, just steps away. It’s really the best of both worlds. Enjoy a private evening with your guests at home or stroll just a few moments across the property for some pool time or happy hour with some new friends. Oh, and town is SUPER accessible as well! If you have the itch for a night out away from this amazingness at your new property, you can simply call the concierge to arrange for a taxi. How sweet is that? No more Cruz Bay parking woes or worrying about a ride home. Simplistic serenity!

And, back to that villa!

The layout of this place is as simple as the ongoing ownership of it. You’ll enter from your private parking area in the Caribbean sun into a cool, air conditioned space filled with marble and granite and incredibly beautiful dark wood doors, furnishings and accents.

The flooring is just exquisite isn’t it? It reminds me of our family beach vacations when I was a kid…Refreshingly cool on sun kissed toes after a long day of sun, salt and sand. 🙂 At the entry, you’ll be already immersed in your common area space that houses a comfortable entertainment and living area and a fully equipped kitchen with an eat-in bar area and a beautiful dining space for six guests.

Also in the common space is the half bath…great for when you invite local friends over for a dinner party! The three full baths remain private for use of each of the suites. Speaking of the bedrooms…Each has it’s own BEAUTIFUL en suite bathroom. The Primary Suite is fully quipped with a King size bed, two dressers, a television, private patio entrance, a jacuzzi tub, two sinks and vanities and step in shower.

Each of the three bedrooms is situated off of the shared living space, offering close proximity when you are traveling with your family or kiddos, but also privacy when traveling with other couples. And, they all have a stupendous view of either the sea….

…or the lush tropical landscaping that surrounds this immaculate property.

Each of the secondary bedrooms to the suite hold queen size beds, dressers, bed side tables, ample closet space and luggage racks. The bathrooms, while smaller than the master, hold similarly beautiful showers and vanities with elegant tile and glass work.

The kitchen in this lovely space is a culinary enthusiasts dream! TONS of counter and cabinet space, a beautiful backsplash, modern stainless steel appliances and a beautiful island in at center stage make this a perfect kitchen for solo culinary creations or preparing a meal with a friend or family member.

And, if you’re flying solo in the kitchen, your guests can keep you company from the bar while you work!

The outdoor space of Villa Hibiscus offers versatility in a small space. Two covered lounging areas and an adjacent dining table for four in the sunshine give you the option of relaxing or noshing…Sunshine or shade!

Villa Hibiscus truly offers an easy and flexible option for any of you in search of part-time home ownership, or simply an investment opportunity, here on St. John. With built in rental income, ownership amenities, easy access to town and incredible on site services and expansive views of the sea, this place truly has it all.

Villa Hibiscus at The Hills is currently listed with 340 Real Estate Co. for $1,525,000 and Agent extraordinaire, Tammy Donnelly can answer all of your questions about this incredible opportunity today! Take a moment to take a look at the full listing and contact Tammy to schedule a showing and find out more!