Lovango Resort + Beach Club Sneak Peeks!

Good Morning, Good Morning! We are getting into that time of year where the holiday crowds will be rolling in soon and everything is opening up! A few weeks ago, Teddy and I went out to Lovango Resort + Beach Club for an afternoon to tour the grounds with Operations Director, Matt Snider, in order to see what new experiences the beach club and resort on Lovango Cay will have to offer this season. I have to say, I’m once again pretty freaking excited to watch it all unfold. And I am once again impressed at Matt and his staffs’ uncanny ability to, not only listen to the guests and community partners, but also implement the relevant changes and updates! This season is going to be the best one yet at Lovango Resort + Beach Club…Quite simply because there is absolutely something for everyone!

The first thing I want to dive into is the whole experience of floating up to the dock in front of this amazing and elegant establishment.

You arrive barefoot and sun kissed. You hop onto the dock from your vessel of choice, be it a dinghy from a larger boat, a sleek power boat or the resort ferry that runs from Lovango Cay for pick-ups in Cruz Bay and Red Hook. You grab your shoes from your captain and saunter down the dock to the native stonework pillars that mark the entry to the resort surrounded by the blues and the breezes of the Caribbean. It is exquisite.

But this year, they are opening up a new dining concept that will be easier on your lunch timeline and your wallet! Situated between the fine dining Waterfront Restaurant and the sandy shores of the beach club, a new fast and casual dining option will be opening when the resort opens their doors for the season on December 19. The Sand Pit will offer wood-fired flatbreads, gourmet bowls (think poke!) and Signature cocktails in a grab and go style that differs from the elegant and leisurely dining options available at the restaurant.

And by grab and go, I mean order your food and drinks from the window, enjoy your cocktail in the new seating area in the sand and devour your delicious lunch with a world class view.

The Waterfront restaurant will still be open for lunch Monday-Friday and for dinner Monday-Thursday, offering the same incredible food and drinks that they have over the past two seasons. But the Sand Pit will offer a more approachable option for day and night boat trips and a casual place to hang for drinks and snacks in the sunshine or under the stars!

Matt told us that Lovango Resort + Beach Club will still be hosting the Evening Under the Stars Beach Club party on Friday evenings with live music and an all you can eat Caribbean inspired buffet.

But this year they will also be doing a “Lovango Social” for residents and visitors to come out and enjoy an afternoon a la carte. Think fast-casual dining and drinks at The Sandbar with beach games and a DJ…It’s going to be quite the vibe. What an awesome way to spend a Sunday afternoon!

The schedule for dining and events is as follows:

The Sandpit (fast-casual)- Open daily for lunch, Saturday-Thursday for dinner (5PM-9PM), Sunday Afternoon Lovango Socials from 11AM-4PM weekly

Waterfront Dining (leisurely and elegant)- Open Monday-Friday for lunch (11AM-3PM) and Monday-Thursday (5PM-9PM) for ala carte dining. Reservations are required and can be made on their website or by calling 340-625-0400.

Evening Under the Stars Beach Club Party- Friday nights (6PM-9PM)

Happy Hour Daily (3PM-5PM)

Oh, and there WILL be Christmas and New Years’ festivities happening at Lovango Resort + Beach Club! If you haven’t yet locked down your plans for the holidays, take a look at the unique way to celebrate Christmas Eve or ring in the New Year at an amazing location. With food, drink and festivities to match!

Matt told us about a few other additions to the property that we should be seeing this season upon the mid-December opening. They have added six new glamping tents for overnight accommodations on the North side of the island. If you haven’t already seen this Swiss Family Robinson style neighborhood of 17 treehouses and tents on the Congo facing side of Lovango Cay, I highly encourage you to check them out.

The views are absolutely unrivaled and the peace and quiet are unsurpassed on this remote side of this tiny island. In addition to the exclusive amenities offered to the overnight guests at Lovango Resort + Beach Club, the staff is also adding a concierge tent where all of your activities, dining and transportation needs will be met, and gourmet breakfast will be served daily!

Expansions to the Beach Club include some new beach cabanas for two in the sand (in the same style as the ones by the pool) and additional amenities for guests who want to spend the entire day soaking in the sun on Lovango Cay. Amenities for Beach Club guests are as follows:

Umbrella, towels, music, attendant and food and beverage service to your seat. You may also dine at Lovango’s waterfront restaurant if you prefer.

Complimentary arrival drink (your choice of a painkiller or punch)

Use of the 70 ft. infinity pool

Snorkeling. See the ongoing University of the Virgin Islands coral restoration program at Lovango. All equipment included.

Access to the hiking trails

Round trip ferry from St. Thomas, St. John or a private mooring

The Shops on Lovango

Use of the showers and changing area

Oh, but that isn’t all! This season Lovango Resort + Beach Club is starting an innovative Captains’ Reward Program designed to give back to the folks who bring their guests for an awesome day or evening. There will be a Captain’s binder at the resort’s Front Desk where the captains are able to check in and rack up points each time that they visit the resort with guests! The more visits that you accumulate over the season turn into entries in drawings for monthly and seasonal prizes that vary from a cabana day to seven nights at any of the Little Gems Resorts! How cool is that??

Whew! Well, I for one am super excited to get out to Lovango later this month to check in on all of the new expansions and get myself a cocktail and poke bowl with my toes in the sand! For more details on any of the above information, please visit Lovango Resort + Beach Club’s website.