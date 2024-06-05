Business Spotlight: Exciting Expansion Now Open at Wharfside Village Hotel on the Waterfront

If you have been a frequent visitor to St. John over the years, Wharfside Village has likely been a staple for souvenir shopping, blissful beachside happy hours and memorable waterfront dining experiences. Since the 2017 hurricanes, a renovation of the complex has restored the waterfront dining and shopping mall to a stylish Caribbean oasis with native plants lining the walkways and beach front. In 2021, a new overnight experience was added to the eclectic complex when the Wharfside Village Hotel opened boutique hotel rooms in the heart of Cruz Bay. The new rooms offer a front row seat to the happenings on the beach in front of your favorite St. John establishments.

I know what you’re thinking…the heart of Cruz Bay can be a bit, um, boisterous at night. Right? Attention was paid to every little detail in the construction, amenities and decor of these beautiful hotel rooms. Including state of the art soundproofing. As the General Manager, Dawn LeRoux, and I sat in one of the King Deluxe rooms while a bustling happy hour took place just below us at the revamped Rum Hut and the 3PM ferry arrived from Red Hook, we couldn’t hear a sound. Outside of our quiet conversation about the new additions to the Wharfside Village Hotel, the room was literally so quiet you could hear a pin drop. Yet, from our air-conditioned perch, we had a perfect view through the sliders, beyond the spacious private patio to the Caribbean blue waters of Cruz Bay.

Each of the immaculately appointed rooms at Wharfside Village Hotel comes complete with the aforementioned private patio with lounging space for two guests. Oversized, comfortable lounge chairs and a small table provide a great space for taking in the sunset views from the oceanfront rooms or enjoying the shady garden oasis in the “street view” rooms. And all of the patios are surrounded by hand selected native plants, the greenery of which perfectly accentuate the tasteful white, tan and slate grey exterior decor.

Inside the rooms a simplistic yet elegant decor frames the drastically beautiful floor to ceiling view of the water, which Dawn said is something the guests compliment over and over again. Each room is equipped with a Nespresso coffee maker, mini-fridge, smart TV, 12-inch memory foam mattresses, luxurious linens and towels, spa-quality toiletries and a safe. The hotel was actually interviewed in order to qualify to offer their guests Codage toiletries from France, available only in five-star hotels! The mini-fridge in each room is stocked with a complimentary still and sparkling water and a small bottle of prosecco so that, upon arrival, you can simply relax for a moment and enjoy the view from your private Cruz Bay refuge after a long day of traveling.

Speaking of traveling, the Wharfside Village Hotel is literally STEPS from the Cruz Bay Ferry Dock. Within moments of grabbing your bags off the boat in your happy place, you’ll be walking through the native palm lined courtyard and ascending the steps to your room where you can easily access your room via your cell phone after remotely checking in. You can walk straight from the dock to air-conditioned relaxation with a view (and a glass of prosecco of course!).

Although the “steps to the ferry dock” location is an incredible convenience and the lush accommodations are top-notch, the REAL value in the Wharfside Village Hotel comes with being steps away from the dining, shopping and activities at the complex. Within moments from your front door you can grab a drink or lunch at The Beach Bar, Rum Hut or High Tide. Grab a glass of wine and an elegant charcuterie board at the beautifully renovated Wine Shop. Settle into a romantic dinner at La Tapa Plage. Gamble your way through the evening in the icy air-conditioning at the Parrot Club. Shop ’til you drop at Bamboo Studios and Salt & Strand Boutique. Or book a dinghy rental or boat charter at Wharfside Watersports. All of these on-site amenities are accessible directly from your room.

Oh, and if you are looking to venture off-property (which you absolutely SHOULD do) a guest portal, accessible only to Wharfside Village Hotel guests acts as a 24-hour concierge to guide you to the best beaches, hiking, shopping and dining on St. John. And if you need further assistance, a knowledgeable member of the hotel staff can help with directions, dining reservations and more. Just ask!

Wharfside Village Hotel now proudly offers six different room types, all of which are fully loaded with luxurious creature comforts:

Now, let me just talk to you for a moment about the possibilities of this space. For two people, it’s perfect, obviously. But, what about a larger party? A wedding perhaps? A bachelorette party? A family reunion? It’s PERFECT. Wharfside Village Hotel can accommodate large groups under one roof. However, each dynamic duo has their own space and refuge from the scheduled gatherings and functions of a destination wedding or group vacation. As far as planning and executing group travel, Dawn absolutely has you covered. She and her staff will work hand-in-hand with you to make sure all of your guests are happy, prepared and accounted for! If you have a group trip on the horizon, send her an email today to get the planning party started!

If you are planning a trip to Love City and are on the hunt for accommodations where luxury and convenience converge, then take a closer look at Wharfside Village Hotel to complete your travel plans. For ease of booking, you can simply take care of your reservation on their website. Or, if you have more questions, simply give them a call: 340-714-2789. The entire staff at Wharfside Village Hotel are longtime residents, extremely knowledgeable and happy to assist you with all of your St. John vacation needs!