Residents Say Enough as Power Outages Sweep Across the Virgin Islands

No surprise, the V.I Water and Power Authority has once again failed St. John as electricity has been inconsistent at best and nonexistent at worst for the last three weeks. Residents have taken to social media to express their outrage and concerns at what has become a normal standard of island living on St John and surrounding Virgin Islands. Support has been rallying across social media platforms and political protests are being organized.

After WAPA’s most recent power outage announcement on Thursday via Facebook, commenters were outraged and joined together in disgust and alarm.

One commenter wrote, “​And they keep thanking us for our patience? I do not think you will find even one person on these islands who will say to WAPA: Yes, we will continue to be patient with your negligence, incompetence, inadequacy, inefficiency, irresponsibility, inattentiveness, inaccuracy, miscalculations, mismanagement and shortsightedness resulting in your failure to provide power to these islands.​”

During a regularly scheduled board meeting on Thursday, Andrew Smith, WAPA’s Executive Director, explained the causes for each of the outages experienced by St. Thomas and St. John in the last three weeks.

“There is not one cause for the most recent series of blackouts”, according to Smith, but “it’s been a sequence of a lot of different things that have been causing these repeated outages.”

During the second week of what’s undoubtedly been an awful month for St. Thomas and St. John residents, heavy weather and a lightning strike were the initial cause of disruption at the Randolph Harley Power Plant on St. Thomas. This was followed by two episodes of malfunctioning equipment, “nuisance trips” and a failure of a disc “located between the Wartsila generator and its engine that became obsolete and needed to be replaced.” explained Smith at the board meeting.

WAPA’s woes were not over. The following week, a propane leak in Unit 15 caused the generators to be switched over to the plant’s short supply of diesel, which in turn caused rotating blackouts on most of St. Thomas and St. John during peak time.

And in this past week, St Thomas’s Unit 23 tripped twice, once again causing power outages. To exacerbate the situation, heavy rainfall interrupted the flow of electricity throughout the underground transmission line, causing the most recent series of outages on St. John.

Thursday’s board meeting and the series of power outages in the last month have encapsulated the very foundation of the issue. Outdated equipment, according to Smith, “seven to twelve years overdue for major maintenance overhauls” and a strained budget are the root of the problem. Estimating around $2 to $5 million in repairs for each generator, Smith says they are desperately seeking grants for funding.

It’s important to note that this past month’s negligence is not an isolated event. In addition to the outdated equipment, there is an ongoing class action lawsuit being carried out against WAPA for “consumer fraud and deceptive practices.”

An article published in March of 2024 from the VI Consortium writes, “the suit claims that WAPA and co-defendants Tantalus Systems Inc. and Itron Inc, who were involved in the manufacturing and installation of the smart meters, knew from the very beginning that the AMI system would not work.”

The lawsuit alleges that the companies “knew that this false information was provided to the United States Department of Agriculture…so WAPA could obtain a $13 million loan” to install the system.”

It is common knowledge (and something of a running joke) that WAPA inaccurately reads meters and charges residents who conserve power, even to the extent of installing their own solar panels, obscene amounts for electricity they are not even using.

In addition to the ongoing electricity outage and fuel shortages for those with generators, the airport announced nightly closure for infrastructure maintenance. And last Wednesday, there was no AT&T/Liberty cell service.

Despite the recent infrastructure disruptions, the resilient community of St. John has come together, proving that their spirit remains strong. In the midst of the challenges, The Refinery with Aubrey Artworks hosted an art show on Thursday in the heart of Cruz Bay, celebrating local creativity and unity.

The community Facebook page also organized a list of bars and restaurants with generators. Some of those restaurants have offered discounted food, drink, and extended hours for patrons.

As a former resident of St. John, my hearts are with those who, in the last month, have had sleepless nights in the heat, watched their overpriced groceries spoil, and could not even use running water. Drastic change is inevitable when basic needs are no longer being met.

