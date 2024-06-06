Beach Break – Cinnamon Bay

Good Morning St. John, take a break from your busy schedule to read this article and let your mind wander to a warm happy place known as Cinnamon Bay!

Renowned for its pristine beauty, rich history, and diverse recreational opportunities, Cinnamon Bay offers a great experience for all.

Cinnamon Bay is part of the Virgin Islands National Park, which covers approximately 60% of the island.

You can enjoy the pristine white beach and crystal-clear blue water, all of which is surrounded by a lush green background! With a near mile of beach, making it the longest beach in St. John, there is ample room for guests to spread out while enjoying the same natural beauty.

The bay is fringed with seagrape trees and coconut palms, offering natural shade and enhancing the idyllic atmosphere. The calm, shallow waters make it an ideal spot for swimming and snorkeling, particularly for families with young children.

As you sit on the beach, you’ll inevitably be drawn to the crystal blue waters of Cinnamon Bay. Beneath these waters is another world filled with colorful coral reefs, tropical fish and playful sea turtles. Grab your snorkel and dive right in to explore the breathtaking colors and creatures that roam these beautiful waters, just a warning you might never want to leave this underwater world.

Once you have finished taking in the beauty of the beach and the marine wildlife, you can go on an adventure to explore the vast history that lies within the surrounding areas of the beach.

Cinnamon Bay used to be home to a thriving Taino population before European rule, there have been artifacts and remnants discovered from this thriving culture that give a glimpse into the island’s pre-colonial history.

As you walk around you will see remains of buildings from the 18th century Danish sugar plantations. These buildings give a valuable insight into the impact that the sugar industry had on both the people and the culture of St. John.

If you never want to leave the paradise of Cinnamon Bay, The Virgin Islands National Park Service operates a campground at Cinnamon Bay, providing an opportunity for visitors to extend their stay and immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the area. The campground offers tent sites, eco-tents, and cottages, catering to different levels of comfort and preference.

Cinnamon Bay is a quintessential Caribbean destination that offers a perfect blend of natural beauty, recreational activities, and historical intrigue. Whether you’re looking to relax on the beach, explore underwater wonders, or delve into the island’s history, Cinnamon Bay has something for everyone.