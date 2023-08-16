USVI Department of Tourism Partners With the New York Jets

Good morning! We have some exciting news for football fans in the Virgin Islands (or St. John enthusiasts who are looking to jump on the bandwagon of an NFL team this season).

The USVI Department of Tourism has just announced a new multi-year partnership with the National Football League (NFL) team the New York Jets!

This is the first time that the Department of Tourism has partnered with a NFL team, “The New York metropolitan area is one of our main feeder markets” said Department of Tourism commissioner, Joseph Boschulte. “There is no better time than now to kick off this partnership between the U.S Virgin Islands and the New York Jets.”

This partnership will help bring attention to the USVI through social media, game day promotions, sweepstakes and giveaways. In a statement by the Department of Tourism commissioner he said their goal is to, “curate and integrate unique elements of Caribbean culture” into gameday experiences. There is no insight into what the game day experiences will be, but I am intrigued by the possibilities. It could be food, music or entertainment. Regardless, it will be amazing to see Caribbean culture being celebrated in such a large market as New York.

The Jets’ vice president of business development & ventures had this to say about the partnership, “we see great opportunity to untie our audiences and engage them in not only football but the vibrant culture of America’s Caribbean islands, having this partnership continues our mission of impacting lives beyond New York and sharing the game of football across the globe.” By the sounds of it the Jets are equally excited for the new opportunities that are presented by this partnership.

Expectations for the Jets this year are very high as they recently signed four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, and have one of the highest-ranking defenses in the league. The Jets open their season on September 11 against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife stadium. Click here to view full Jets schedule.