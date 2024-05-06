Taste of Lovango Culinary Festival Returns to Lovango Resort + Beach Club

Good Morning, Good Morning. I am elated to share with all of you today that the Second Annual Taste of Lovango Culinary Festival is right around the corner! This incredible event brings talented and renowned chefs from around the globe to our little corner of the world in the middle of the ocean. It merges chefs of international fame with some of our own accomplished culinary masters who exhibit their talents daily, right here in the US Virgin Islands. Taste of Lovango brings USVI partners to the forefront, presenting them the opportunity to work alongside accomplished chefs of notable fame and puts on exhibit an incredible opportunity for all of us to explore, dine and imbibe. If you will be in the territory between May 29 and June 1 and have any interest in the art and splendor of fine foods, wines and cocktails, you will not want to miss a moment of the Second Annual Taste of Lovango!

Taste of Lovango is a four-day culinary expedition through flavors of the Caribbean; presented by world-renowned chefs, USVI-based culinary talent and local wine, spirit and cocktail partners that takes place at the exquisite Lovango Resort + Beach Club. I can speak personally to the remarkable “island style” elegance of last year’s opening night. We were able to sample divine flavors presented in the form of passed appetizers, craft cocktails, an elaborate dessert table and food stations manned (and wo-manned!) by incredibly talented chefs. Tantalized tastebuds paired with an amazing social event in a mesmerizingly beautiful setting made for an absolutely perfect evening. One which I am still thinking about today as I write this article in anticipation of this year’s festivities!

The Second Annual Taste of Lovango will feature some new talent and some returning chefs who just simply couldn’t resist attending this month. Returning talent includes Brian Arruda (Executive Chefs at Home), Tiffani Faison (Top Chef & Big Heart Hospitality), Robbie Felice (pastaRAMEN), Sam Choy (James Beard Award Winner) and Lovango’s own Executive Chef and Director of Culinary, Chef Stephen Belie.

New to the party this year are incredibly talented and celebrated chefs from around the country:

Brad Kilgore– James Beard Finalist and Former chef at two restaurants with three Michelin Stars

Gerald Sombright– Multiple Michelin Stars and featured chef at culinary festivals all over the country

Ryan O’Sullivan– Winner of Season 22 Hell’s Kitchen

Allen Susser– James Beard Award Winner

Alex Belew– Award Winning Chef, Entrepreneur and Pod-Cast Host, Winner of Season 21 Hell’s Kitchen

Alexandra Ciuffo– NYC-based chef and Food Network personality.

And, let’s give a big round of applause for St. John based Chef Vinny Alterio, renowned private chef on St. John who is very close to opening a new dining experience in Cruz Bay: STJ Hideaway. And a giant CHEERS to St. Thomas based Chef Kenny Claxton who was the original Executive Chef at The Longboard and in recent years opened the incredibly popular Fish Bar near Hull Bay on St. Thomas. I’m extremely excited to say that Fish Bar will be a part of the Opening Night Street Fair Celebration on May 29!

This year, some new activations and activities have been added to the already stellar festivities the first annual Taste of Lovango brought to the table. More than just a celebrated culinary experience, Taste of Lovango gives attendees the opportunity to completely submerge in the weekend’s festivities with overnight accommodations packages giev exclusive access to the entire experience. If you want to simply visit for a day, in addition to the special Taste of Lovango menu being offered for lunch each day, you will enjoy culinary demonstrations presented by featured chefs that are absolutely free of charge for all registered Beach Club guests.

Under the sun or under the stars, guests will enjoy boutique pop-up shops, rubbing elbows with culinary talents from around the world and dining experiences that you won’t soon forget.

Are you ready to celebrate the finest things in life? I surely am! In order to attend, you will need to purchase tickets or an accommodations package for Taste of Lovango. There really is a way for everyone to attend and enjoy…Regardless of your schedule or budget! All packages listed below INCLUDE ferry transportation from Cruz Bay or Red Hook or a reserved mooring if you are arriving by private vessel (limited quantity available, reserve in advance).

Beach Club by Day: For all of the day walkers out there, looking to get a taste of the Taste of Lovango while also enjoying the pool, games and other amenities, you can make a Beach Club reservation for the day from $150-$245 per person. By day, you’ll enjoy complimentary culinary presentations and Taste of Lovango featured cocktails and lunch items for an additional cost.

Overnight Accommodations: For those of you who wish to truly immerse yourselves in this incredible weekend long culinary celebration, take a peek at the exquisite overnight accommodations at Lovango Resort + Beach Club. Overnight guests during the weekend will enjoy Beach Club Access, exclusive all-inclusive event pricing, round-trip ferries to St. John or St. Thomas throughout your stay and complimentary breakfast each morning after waking up to these amazing views.

For further inquiries about the Taste of Lovango, Beach Club and Dining Guests may call 340-625-0400. For information on overnight accommodation packages during Taste of Lovango, please call 833- 568-2646.

Lovango Resort + Beach Club wanted to extend a huge THANK YOU to the sponsors of this year’s culinary celebration on Lovango Cay:

Events this incredible really do take a village to execute. And we ALL get by with a little help from our friends!

Join US on Lovango Cay this Memorial Day weekend. For an event that celebrates the finest things in life: Make your reservations today for the Second Annual Taste of Lovango!