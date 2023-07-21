Seasonal Restaurant Closures 2023

It’s hard to believe that it’s already time for the 2023 seasonal closure list, but here we are! Seems like just yesterday, we were preparing for the Thanksgiving rush, now we’re discussing offseason plans.
Below is a list of preliminary restaurant closures. If an establishment is not listed, it just means that I do not have the final FINAL answer and want to keep the list as accurate as possible. Save this post and refresh to see what has changed. I will update it as soon as I get additional information.
420 to Center: Open during offseason
Amore Arowako Vegan Club (Leng’s): Open during offseason
Aqua Bistro: Permanently Closed
Beach Bar: Open during offseason
Caneel Bay Beach Club: Open during offseason – TBD
Café Roma: Closed September 2nd – October 7th
Cinnamon Bay Restaurant (Rain Tree Cafe): Closed September and October
Cruz Bay Landing: Open during offseason
Dave and Jerry’s Island Steakhouse: Closed September 2nd – October 7th
Dazey Drive In: Closed August 1st – October TBD
Downtown Sips: Open during offseason
Extra Virgin Bistro: Closed August 1st through TBD
Greengo’s Caribbean Cantina St. John: Open during offseason
Heading East: Open during offseason
High Tide Bar and Grill: Open during offseason. Might close briefly for a week in September for maintenance – TBD.
Irie Pops: Closing September 1st. Reopening October 9th.
Joe’s Rum Hut: Closing for season early August. TBD
La Tapa: Tentatively closing September 8th through October 15th
Lime Inn: Tentatively closing August 18th until December 1st
Lime Out: Closing August 19th until October
Longboard: Open during offseason
Love City Wing Spot: Open during offseason
Lovango Resort + Beach Club: Closed July 21st until December
Maho Crossroads: Open during offseason
Miss Lucy’s: Closed September & October
Morgan’s Mango: Closed September 6th through October 5th
Ocean362: Closed for September. Reopening mid-October.
Our Market Smoothies: Open during offseason
Parrot Club: Open during offseason
Pizza Pi: Closing July 23rd
Quiet Mon Pub: Likely closing for September. TBD
The Refinery: Open during offseason
Rhumb Lines: Likely closing for September. TBD
Salty Mongoose: Closing for September
Sam & Jack’s: Tentatively planning to close September 10th – TBD
Shambles: Open during offseason
Skinny Legs: Closed August 13th until Halloween
St. John Scoops: Open during offseason. Might close for a few weeks in Sept/Oct.
Sun Dog Café: Open during offseason
Surf Club Cantina: Open during offseason
Tap & Still St. John: Open during offseason
The Tap Room, St. John Brewers: Open during offseason
The Terrace: Closed August 10th through October 10th
Trunk Bay Restaurant, Bar & Retail: Open during offseason
Uncle Joe’s BBQ: Open during offseason
Upstairs Bar & Grill: Open during offseason
Windmill Bar: Open during offseason
ZoZo’s at Caneel Bay: Closed now through December
If you have further information on the offseason hours for your business, please don’t forget to contact us at [email protected].
Thanks for another amazing season!!