Seasonal Restaurant Closures 2023

It’s hard to believe that it’s already time for the 2023 seasonal closure list, but here we are! Seems like just yesterday, we were preparing for the Thanksgiving rush, now we’re discussing offseason plans.

Below is a list of preliminary restaurant closures. If an establishment is not listed, it just means that I do not have the final FINAL answer and want to keep the list as accurate as possible. Save this post and refresh to see what has changed. I will update it as soon as I get additional information.

420 to Center: Open during offseason

Amore Arowako Vegan Club (Leng’s): Open during offseason

Aqua Bistro: Permanently Closed

Beach Bar: Open during offseason

Caneel Bay Beach Club: Open during offseason – TBD

Café Roma: Closed September 2nd – October 7th

Cinnamon Bay Restaurant (Rain Tree Cafe): Closed September and October

Cruz Bay Landing: Open during offseason

Dave and Jerry’s Island Steakhouse: Closed September 2nd – October 7th

Dazey Drive In: Closed August 1st – October TBD

Downtown Sips: Open during offseason

Extra Virgin Bistro: Closed August 1st through TBD

Greengo’s Caribbean Cantina St. John: Open during offseason

Heading East: Open during offseason

High Tide Bar and Grill: Open during offseason. Might close briefly for a week in September for maintenance – TBD.

Irie Pops: Closing September 1st. Reopening October 9th.

Joe’s Rum Hut: Closing for season early August. TBD

La Tapa: Tentatively closing September 8th through October 15th

Lime Inn: Tentatively closing August 18th until December 1st

Lime Out: Closing August 19th until October

Longboard: Open during offseason

Love City Wing Spot: Open during offseason

Lovango Resort + Beach Club: Closed July 21st until December

Maho Crossroads: Open during offseason

Miss Lucy’s: Closed September & October

Morgan’s Mango: Closed September 6th through October 5th

Ocean362: Closed for September. Reopening mid-October.

Our Market Smoothies: Open during offseason

Parrot Club: Open during offseason

Pizza Pi: Closing July 23rd

Quiet Mon Pub: Likely closing for September. TBD

The Refinery: Open during offseason

Rhumb Lines: Likely closing for September. TBD

Salty Mongoose: Closing for September

Sam & Jack’s: Tentatively planning to close September 10th – TBD

Shambles: Open during offseason

Skinny Legs: Closed August 13th until Halloween

St. John Scoops: Open during offseason. Might close for a few weeks in Sept/Oct.

Sun Dog Café: Open during offseason

Surf Club Cantina: Open during offseason

Tap & Still St. John: Open during offseason

The Tap Room, St. John Brewers: Open during offseason

The Terrace: Closed August 10th through October 10th

Trunk Bay Restaurant, Bar & Retail: Open during offseason

Uncle Joe’s BBQ: Open during offseason

Upstairs Bar & Grill: Open during offseason

Windmill Bar: Open during offseason

ZoZo’s at Caneel Bay: Closed now through December

If you have further information on the offseason hours for your business, please don’t forget to contact us at [email protected].

Thanks for another amazing season!!