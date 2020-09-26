Trunk Resumes Fee Collection; Cinnamon Continues Construction

We’ve got some updates about two of your favorite St. John beaches!

Several months ago, the National Park Service (NPS) suspended most of their operations over health and safety concerns for their employees, volunteers, and visitors due to COVID-19. The suspension of services resulted in the temporary closure of hiking trails, bathroom and shower facilities, and the National Park Visitor Center on St. John. One nice perk that came from the closure was the suspension of the collection of admission fees at Trunk Bay. Our island residents took full advantage of the fee waiver and had the beach nearly all to ourselves all summer!

This week, with guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local public health authorities, and the US Virgin Islands Governor’s Executive Order easing some of the virus restrictions, the NPS is transitioning their re-opening on St. John in a phased approach.

Beginning Sunday, September 27, 2020, the following will take effect:

Trunk Bay

Admission Fee collection will resume and will be collected daily from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Trunk Bay Fees

Day Pass: $5.00 per person

Senior Day Pass: $2.50

Individual Annual Pass: $20.00

Family Annual Pass: $30.00

Annual Senior Pass: $20.00

Lifetime Senior Pass: $80.00

Access or Military Pass: $0.00

Restrooms and showers are open from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Food service, water sport rentals, and trash collection will continue. Please note that masks are required when ordering food or renting equipment.

Cruz Bay Visitor Center

The Visitor Center will remain closed.

Restrooms will remain open from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Rangers are available by phone to answer questions about the park Monday through Friday from 8:00 an to 4:30 pm. The number is (340) 626-2806.

Outdoor spaces

Park trails, beaches, and waters remain accessible to the public.

Moorings remain open. Fees may be placed in the ‘iron ranger’ canisters at park bays or next to the flagpole at the Cruz Bay Visitor Center.

Mooring Fees

Overnight mooring or anchoring fee (5:00 pm to 7:00 am): $26.00

Overnight mooring or anchoring fee for Seniors (5:00 pm to 7:00 pm): $13.00

Guided hikes and other on-site public or educational programs will remain closed.

Cinnamon Bay Campground Update

While we don’t have an exact re-opening date to share with you, we hear that tremendous progress has been made regarding the storm repairs and upgrades! Most of the underground infrastructure has been replaced, and approval has been granted to rebuild the cottages and make significant repairs to the bathhouses.

NPS has allowed a temporary construction entrance on North Shore Road. To keep our local construction crews safe, new signage has been installed, as well as speed bumps leading up to the entrance on both sides of the road.

The Cinnamon Bay parking areas remain open.

To ensure the safety of the park employees, volunteers, and visitors, everyone visiting the National Park is asked to follow CDC state and local guidelines, follow social distancing rules, and wear a mask inside the park when social distancing cannot be maintained.

For additional information about the USVI National Park and COVID-19 updates, click here and here.