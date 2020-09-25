“This Too Shall Pass” – A Musical Message of Hope and Resilience

Good Morning and Happy Friday to you all! Last week, the VI Consortium shared a video featuring 15 artists from the USVI and BVI with an absolutely beautiful message, stunning views and impeccable talent. “This Too Shall Pass,” written by Patrick “Soljah” Farrell and Luis Ible Jr. of St. Thomas, paints the picture of working together through the hard times. Once again, Virgin Islanders spread a message of hope, compassion and resiliency….

In a shared introduction by USVI Governor Albert Bryan and BVI Premier Andrew Fahie, the territory leaders convey a message of “Stronger Together” in the face of diversity.

“In times like these, when we work together and look out for one another we can get through anything,” states Governor Bryan.

“We the people of the BVI and the USVI are no strangers to challenges,” says Premier Fahie.

Although the production of this collaboration of artists may come from a place of hardship, it projects a spirit of collaboration and hope for the near future. Not just for the Virgin Islands, but for anyone watching who has been adversely affected by the challenges that 2020 has presented. Essentially, for all of us.

“We will not accept defeat. We will get back on our feet.”

“There’s no reason why we can’t do this together.”

“When we all stand up in harmony.”

To say the pandemic has been a hearty blow to the Virgin Islands is an understatement. But the message in this video reminds us that Virgin Islanders have been through devastation and loss before. And they ALWAYS bounce back stronger…and better than ever…together. Check it out!

And a nod to the amazingly talented artists who collaborated to make this video:

Patrick “Soljah” Farrell –STT

Malvern V. Gumbs –STT

Luis Ible Jr. –STT

M’Kayla “Kay Jalisa” Eustache –STT

Jeffrey “JC” Chandler III –STT

Chantal Harrigan –STX

Shereen “Queen Shereen” Flax-Charles –BVI

A.J. Ventura –STX

Lorna “Fox” Freeman –STT

Tishelle Knight –STJ

John Gotty –STJ

Daniella “Lioness” Richardson –STT

Ramon “Ramon G” George –BVI

Sista Joyce –BVI

Michonde Delauney –STX