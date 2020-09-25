“This Too Shall Pass” – A Musical Message of Hope and Resilience

Good Morning and Happy Friday to you all! Last week, the VI Consortium shared a video featuring 15 artists from the USVI and BVI with an absolutely beautiful message, stunning views and impeccable talent. “This Too Shall Pass,” written by Patrick “Soljah” Farrell and Luis Ible Jr. of St. Thomas, paints the picture of working together through the hard times. Once again, Virgin Islanders spread a message of hope, compassion and resiliency….
In a shared introduction by USVI Governor Albert Bryan and BVI Premier Andrew Fahie, the territory leaders convey a message of “Stronger Together” in the face of diversity.
“In times like these, when we work together and look out for one another we can get through anything,” states Governor Bryan.
“We the people of the BVI and the USVI are no strangers to challenges,” says Premier Fahie.
Although the production of this collaboration of artists may come from a place of hardship, it projects a spirit of collaboration and hope for the near future. Not just for the Virgin Islands, but for anyone watching who has been adversely affected by the challenges that 2020 has presented. Essentially, for all of us.
“We will not accept defeat. We will get back on our feet.”
“There’s no reason why we can’t do this together.”
“When we all stand up in harmony.”
To say the pandemic has been a hearty blow to the Virgin Islands is an understatement. But the message in this video reminds us that Virgin Islanders have been through devastation and loss before. And they ALWAYS bounce back stronger…and better than ever…together. Check it out!
And a nod to the amazingly talented artists who collaborated to make this video:
Patrick “Soljah” Farrell –STT
Malvern V. Gumbs –STT
Luis Ible Jr. –STT
M’Kayla “Kay Jalisa” Eustache –STT
Jeffrey “JC” Chandler III –STT
Chantal Harrigan –STX
Shereen “Queen Shereen” Flax-Charles –BVI
A.J. Ventura –STX
Lorna “Fox” Freeman –STT
Tishelle Knight –STJ
John Gotty –STJ
Daniella “Lioness” Richardson –STT
Ramon “Ramon G” George –BVI
Sista Joyce –BVI
Michonde Delauney –STX
2 thoughts on ““This Too Shall Pass” – A Musical Message of Hope and Resilience”
LOVE IT! Are the “This Too Shall Pass” t-shirts seen in the video available for purchase?
It’s really nice to see the islands again!