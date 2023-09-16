The Official MLB Partner Of The Virgin Islands Is…

Good Morning! We have some exciting news for baseball fans. The Virgin Islands Department of Tourism has officially become a partner with arguably the most iconic and historic MLB team, the Chicago Cubs!

The Cubs are the second professional sports team that the Department of Tourism has partnered with this summer, the first being the New York Jets (if you missed our article on it click here). Joseph Boschulte, the USVI Department of Tourism Commissioner, said, “Being associated with these two all-American institutions is a marketing highlight for the tourism promotion for the U.S. Virgin Islands. With a direct flight from Chicago to St. Thomas, the U.S. Virgin Islands is an easy trip for Midwesterners.”

The partnership was announced to the public on September 7th at a Cubs home game where they had Moko Jumbies, cultural dancers and a DJ at Gallagher Way pregame. A giant sandcastle was also constructed at Gallagher Way for fans to take photos in front of before heading into the ballpark for the Cubs game.

It’s nice to see this from a tourism and promotional perspective. We also LOVE that cultural elements such as the Moko Jumbies are being incorporated into the marketing efforts. Yes, our islands have beautiful waters and sandy beaches, but there’s also a culture and history which should not be overlooked.

Everyone involved in this partnership is excited for what the future holds. Alex Seyferth, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for the Cub said “We’re thrilled to welcome the U.S. Virgin Islands to the Cubs’ family. Through this partnership, we hope to bring more of the vibrant island life to historic Wrigley Field in the coming seasons and channel the wonderful Caribbean lifestyle through pre- and postgame activations as well as offseason collaborations.”

With the recent string of large partnerships The Department of Tourism has made in the last few months there is a lot of excitement around the future partnerships that might be on the horizon. These partnerships have created a buzz and excitement around the Virgin Islands in the Midwest and will hopefully boost the tourism numbers this season.