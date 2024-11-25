Fatal Boating Accident Claims One Life Near Saba Rock

I came across a devastating news story this morning about a boating accident near Saba Rock that took place on Friday evening, November 22nd around 7 p.m. A group of seven passengers were heading to dinner at Bitter End Yacht Club in their 11-foot dinghy when they were struck by a 20-foot tender off of a mega yacht. The mega yacht tender was speeding through a no wake zone/mooring field.
Two people were transported to a clinic in Spanish Town following this tragic incident, and the captain of the 11-foot dinghy sadly lost their life. Authorities have not yet released the names of those involved. Update: it is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of beloved boat captain, Stephen Cross
At News of St. John, we don’t often cover stories like this, but this heartbreaking accident serves as an important reminder about the need for boating safety. The accident occurred in a no-wake zone within a mooring field. The tender from the yacht should not have been speeding through this restricted zone, making this tragedy entirely preventable.
As the holiday season brings increased activity on the water, we encourage everyone to stay vigilant and prioritize safety. Simple precautions can save lives and prevent devastating accidents like this one.
Our hearts go out to the eight passengers affected by this collision, as well as their friends and family. We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the deceased during this incredibly difficult time.
8 people in an 11ft dingy is dumb and the Captains fault and responsibility! Very careless on everyones part
They were taking a very short trip from dinner to their mooring and that has nothing to do with the fact that they were run over by another boat.
For some reason, you woke up today and decided to write an incredibly insensitive comment on our page. Lots of hearts are broken and your criticism has no place here
Sorry to hear this sad news.
Peter – With all due respect to your comment… maybe the Captain added a few more passengers due to a situation unbeknownst to us and with his kind heart allowed the extra passengers.
I wasn’t there, you weren’t there…
Prayers and love to those who’ve been hurt in this incident
the exact same thing would/could have happened regardless of capacity in the dinghy… pretty insensitive and clueless comment there peter
I hate to read this. So tragic and avoidable.
Totally agree with Michelle. Whether there was one person or twenty people in the dingy, it had nothing to do with getting run over by a boat speeding through a no wake zone. Massive law suits to follow… rightfully so.
Peter may prove to be right about overloading 11 ft Zodiak but a lil early for pronouncements like that..
Thoughts and prayers to all involved
So sorry to hear of this tragedy, such a beautiful place for such an incident.
Correction. There were only seven ppl that included the captain.
They were headed to dinner not leaving dinner.
Dinghy was nearly out of channel with proper lighting.
Tender from mega yacht driving at an excessive speed- dinghy was nearly at idle approaching dock of Saba
Thanks fixing now
Would the Coast Guard be conducting an inquiry? Is it their jurisdictional responsibility? My condolences on the loss of your dear friend.