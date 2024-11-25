Fatal Boating Accident Claims One Life Near Saba Rock



I came across a devastating news story this morning about a boating accident near Saba Rock that took place on Friday evening, November 22nd around 7 p.m. A group of seven passengers were heading to dinner at Bitter End Yacht Club in their 11-foot dinghy when they were struck by a 20-foot tender off of a mega yacht. The mega yacht tender was speeding through a no wake zone/mooring field.

Two people were transported to a clinic in Spanish Town following this tragic incident, and the captain of the 11-foot dinghy sadly lost their life. Authorities have not yet released the names of those involved. Update: it is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of beloved boat captain, Stephen Cross

At News of St. John, we don’t often cover stories like this, but this heartbreaking accident serves as an important reminder about the need for boating safety. The accident occurred in a no-wake zone within a mooring field. The tender from the yacht should not have been speeding through this restricted zone, making this tragedy entirely preventable.

As the holiday season brings increased activity on the water, we encourage everyone to stay vigilant and prioritize safety. Simple precautions can save lives and prevent devastating accidents like this one.

Our hearts go out to the eight passengers affected by this collision, as well as their friends and family. We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the deceased during this incredibly difficult time.

Source