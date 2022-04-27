Take a Blue Water Break- Live From St. John and Lovango Cay!

Good morning, good morning! In my internet wanderings this morning, I stumbled upon a few new to me St. John webcams showing live feed from some of our favorite spots. And, knowing that many of you up north are a bit chilly right now, I wanted to share them in order to give you all a nice little mid week break filled with warm Caribbean breezes 🙂

I spoke to my mom in Ohio yesterday and she said that despite the springtime tease of a warm and beautiful weekend, temps are back to beyond chilly for this time of year. So, I thought maybe all of you (yes, you too Mom!) could use a little St. John warm up on this beautiful Wednesday….

First, and I’m super excited about this one, Lovango Resort + Beach Club has a webcam now! You can watch all of your favorite St. John boats come and go throughout the day and dream of warmer weather and snorkeling and sailing in the sunshine. Oh, and keep an eye out for us on Asante today! We will be out there around lunchtime and I’ll be sure to wave hello 🙂

A few weeks ago, I told you about a beautiful villa near Catherineberg with INCREDIBLE views of Cinnamon Bay and beyond! Well, this webcam is positioned on a nearby villa so you can take in that view in real time. From this perspective, you can see Cinnamon Beach and Cinnamon Cay in the foreground and, beyond that, Mary Point on St. John and Great Thatch and Jost van Dyke in the BVI. Oh, and speaking of all of that, stay tuned over the next week or so. I’m headed out to Cinnamon to take a sneak peak at the new cottages tomorrow and have a big BVI update coming soon….

Now, this next one isn’t new, but the sunsets have been absolutely SPECTACULAR lately and this is the absolute best place on land to catch the grand finale of the day. The sun has been setting around 6:30-7:oo each evening as we get closer to the longest days of the year. So, mix up your favorite island drink and tune in for the sunset show on the Windmill Bar’s webcam….

If sunrises with a cup o joe are more your speed than a happy hour viewing, tune in to this next one for a little early morning inspiration! Watch as the sun rises over Coral Bay and the BVI to get your day off to a great start. The sun is rising down here at right around ten til six each day at present.

I hope you all have a few moments to enjoy a little island time today! As I mentioned, I have some big stories on the horizon. So, stay tuned here and, in the mean time, tune in to your favorite webcam to bring a little more joy into your day if you need it 🙂