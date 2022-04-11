Real Estate Spotlight: Cinnamon Stones Villa Will Take Your Breath Away

Good Morning, Good Morning! I do A LOT of Real Estate write ups. Probably at least two a month. And, while ALL of the homes are stunning and with their very own pieces of island charm, every once in a great while, I am sent the link to a home that literally takes my breath away and sends me into a dreamland. Whether you are in the market for a new home or not, you do not want to miss the opportunity to take an in-depth look at this breathtaking villa in Estate Catherineberg with expansive views from Cinnamon to Francis to the British Virgin Islands.

Ok, so I’m going to save the best for last here and get into the interior of this elegant home before describing the incredibly serene location and sweeping views of St. John’s North Shore and the British Virgin Islands.

First, this immaculate turnkey villa features FOUR spacious and private master suites with en suite bathrooms, a 42′ swimming pool, jacuzzi, barbeque and expansive outdoor areas, spacious laundry and utility room, a ‘Great Room’ with cathedral ceilings in the living, dining, kitchen areas, a study and much, much more!

The 2,400 square feet of interior living spaces is surrounded by 3,200 square feet of divine outdoor areas; all enclaved by a secret garden of luscious tropical landscaping.

In addition to the luxurious creature comforts that I’ll address in a moment, Cinnamon Stones boasts a multitude of impressive upgrades including a new roof, 40KW generator, new kitchen appliances, washer/dryer, AC split units, and state-of-the-art speedy internet. For those of you looking to work from home, the generator and high speed, reliable internet will be your dream team. Constant high-speed connectivity plus the avoidance of those pesky WAPA outages is a win, win, win!

Ok, let’s take a closer look at the elegant interior space of this income producing turn-key villa…

Upon entering Cinnamon Stones, you will feel gracefully at home with the welcoming open floor plan of the living, dining and kitchen areas on the main level. The beautiful cathedral ceilings and expansive floor to ceiling doors, framing the perfection of the surrounding views, expand this already spacious common area to great lengths.

Subtle touches of sandy browns and beiges in the neutral palate of this villa contrast the darker accent colors and bright white, exposed lofted ceilings and beautiful cabinetry.

You can let your culinary dreams go wild in this wonderful chef’s kitchen while preparing happy hour hors d’oeuvres or an elegant plated dinner for your friends and loved ones. But where to enjoy this meal? At the sophisticated oak table for six in the open concept dining area? OR on your covered veranda with a view that will make whatever meal you prepare absolutely unforgettable?

After dinner, enjoy games and movies in the comfortable living area…..

Or retreat to the main level patio for a bit of stargazing or sunset views. But, regardless of whether you are (technically) inside or out, you will never be far from Mother Nature’s beckoning at Cinnamon Stones.

On the main level of the home, you’ll also find a study that is perfect for remote work, the kids’ schoolwork or simply a quiet place to tuck away from the crowds with a good book. Additionally, the Master Suite is on the main level with an incredible attached bath and private, screened in patio area.

From the upper level of the home, you can descend two exterior staircases to the pool level of Cinnamon Stones. This is what dreams are made of!

Adjacent to the multitude of outdoor lounging areas on the deck, you will find three additional beautiful bedroom suites with their own private baths. This place is absolutely PERFECT for inviting your friends to come and enjoy your space for a week at a time!

Your guests will even enjoy their very own private deck with those same expansive views that I spoke about earlier…And, easy access to fun in the sun with the swimming pool and jacuzzi!

Speaking of that view…I told you I’d save the best for last. This location is absolutely UNBEATABLE.

Located in Estate Catherineberg, Cinnamon Stones offers owners and guests a unique perch bordered by the Virgin Islands National Park. Nearby hiking and exploration is moments away and the world renowned beaches of St. John’s North Shore are just a few minutes by car. From this seemingly secluded location you are still only five minutes away from MidWay Market and the bars and restaurants of Estate Susannaberg, 15 minutes from Cruz Bay and 20 minutes to Coral Bay. Again…Win, win, win.

The gated one plus acre of land is brimming with tropical foliage and fruit bearing plants. Native stone work walls and stairwells throughout the property add to it’s charm and natural beauty.

Ok, now, this view is one of the most expansive and captivating on St. John. Directly below your home at Cinnamon Stones, you’ll look out over Cinnamon Bay and Cinnamon Cay with Francis Bay in the distance.

Keep gazing across the water to Jost van Dyke and watch the colors of the sunset fade as you dream about a Soggy Dollar Painkiller across the channel.

If you are currently on the hunt for an alluring home ownership opportunity on St. John that is move-in ready with BUILT IN rental income, then you do not want to miss the opportunity to take a closer look at Cinnamon Stones. This home has only been listed for under two weeks and already the appointments are rolling in! Cinnamon Stones is currently listed with American Paradise Real Estate for $4.2 million. For more details, check out the full listing and contact Agent Joan Sparling today at 340-690-6021 to schedule a viewing of your future dream home!