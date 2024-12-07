Stephen Cross Jr. “Celebration of Life” Flotilla this Monday, December 9th

Two weeks ago, the St. Thomas community suffered a tremendous loss with the passing of beloved boat captain and community pillar, Stephen Cross Jr. in a tragic boating accident.

Stephen will be transported home from the British Virgin Islands to the US Virgin Islands by the St. Thomas Search & Rescue Boat this Monday, December 9th.

All who knew Stephen are invited to join the flotilla in his honor, celebrating his life and the extraordinary legacy he left behind.

The flotilla will begin at Maho Bay, St. John (mooring balls available), and end at Frenchman’s Reef, Marriott, on St. Thomas. The start time is 10 a.m., and participants are encouraged to use radio channel 11 throughout the event.

Boats and individuals wanting to participate are invited to register through The Stephen Cross Memorial Page on the SeaHorse Water Taxi website. Registration will help communicate timely updates.

If you would like to go and have no boat, please register through the link mentioned above. There are around 10+ vessels (several with available seats) and the organizers will match those without boats with captains 1-2 days before the flotilla, so make sure to sign up by Saturday, December 7th.

Please note that Tenacity and Relentless will go first as his family and fiancé will be on these boats. Stephen was the primary Captain of Tenacity before his passing.

For additional information or inquiries, please contact Kenneth Anderson, 340-473–9564 or [email protected]

A Go Fund Me to assist his family with travel and funeral arrangements in this incredibly difficult time

Please submit stories and pictures of Captain Stephen to The Memorial Page on the Seahorse Water Taxi Website

Stephen Cross Flotilla Details