Real Estate Spotlight: Villa Cin Cin

Located on St. John’s exclusive Ditleff Point, Villa Cin Cin is the definition of tranquility, luxury and comfort. This 10,000 square foot gorgeous villa has earned its high-end reputation, winning the 2024 VRBO Vacation Home of the Year and Town & Country’s Top Luxury Villa. Whether you’re seeking a peaceful, secluded retreat or wanting an ideal destination for your family reunion, Villa Cin Cin’s many amenities and spacious layout provide a perfect place to vacation for any style.

Villa Cin Cin features five King Master Suites with identical layouts, meaning every room is the best room! Offering stunning views of the Caribbean and ultimate relaxation, each suite is designed with your comfort in mind and outfitted with renowned Restoration Hardware furnishings and W Hotel king beds, a private veranda and balcony, indoor and outdoor showers, and double vanities in the bathroom.



And for larger families, each suite includes a sofa sleeper and optional connecting rooms for children. Villa Cin Cin can host a single family all the way up to 20 guests.

Travel days can be long, especially when coming to St. John. That’s why the team behind Villa Cin Cin welcomes guests with refreshing drinks and a catered dinner upon arrival.

After a restful night’s sleep, you’ll wake up feeling rejuvenated and ready to explore. Grab the complimentary snorkel gear and take a short stroll to the secluded nearby beach, where the coral is teeming with marine life, including spotted eagle rays, colorful reef fish, and turtles.

For those looking for a more laid-back experience, Villa Cin Cin has a custom infinity pool and a hot tub where you can soak in panoramic views of the ocean. When hunger strikes, enjoy a meal prepared in the villa’s gourmet kitchen.

The experience continues with a visit to the game room, followed by cocktails at the indoor/outdoor rooftop bar. Offering 270-degree views of the neighboring Virgin Islands National Park and surrounding coastline, you’ll have the perfect spot to unwind and enjoy sunset.

The beautiful, lush scenery and the ample space for guests has made Villa Cin Cin a popular wedding destination. Families can comfortably stay and celebrate together all in one place.

Surrounded by the protected Virgin Islands National Park and the only location on St. John with views of both sunrise and sunset, guests at Villa Cin Cin are treated to magnificent views around the clock at this slice of serene paradise.



Additionally, beyond its amenities, the villa team offers exceptional concierge services. Whether it’s arranging private chefs, island excursions, or in-villa spa treatments, the concierge team is there to ensure your stay runs smoothly.

With its exclusive location, unlimited amenities, and exceptional concierge service, Villa Cin Cin is more than just a vacation, it’s a luxury destination. Check availability today and discover why Villa Cin Cin is an award-winning favorite.

Villa Cin Cin Promo Video