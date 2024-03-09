St. John Historical Society Presents their 50th Anniversary Fundraiser on Sunday, March 24th

The St. John Historical Society, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, will be hosting a 50th anniversary celebration and fundraiser to highlight Caribbean history on Sunday, March 24th at 18°64° Restaurant, located in Mongoose Junction. “Back to the Museum” Night will feature St. John artifacts, historical paintings, and an exclusive look into local families’ private collections. There will be a cash bar, silent auction, raffle, and hors d’oeuvres.

Since its inception in 1974, the St. John Historical Society has made great efforts to protect and share the rich culture and history of the Virgin Islands “through educational programs, research, archeological projects, and preservation advocacy.”

This valuable nonprofit is supported by the generosity of the local community. Through fundraisers (like this one on the 24th), memberships, and private donations, the SJHS can bring history to life with these listed initiatives (found on their website):

A planned cultural and historic resource center, a climate-controlled archive and museum/exhibit area and meeting space

Archeological research into the secrets of St. John plantations and historic structures, including the Bellevue Plantation

Restoration of the historic free-colored cemetery in Cruz Bay

Completion of the historic place-names project

Annual activities, including field trips to historic sites on other islands, hikes to remote ruins on St. John, sailing trips with historical themes, and working groups to clear historic ruins within the Virgin Islands National Park

Signage for historical sites and for native plants and trees found on the island, both within and outside the VI National Park

Upkeep and maintenance of the Virgin Islands National Park’s historic Annaberg Country School site

Design and implementation of educational programs related to St. John and Virgin Islands history for the children of St. John

Sponsorship of a planned second book on the history of St. John in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the acquisition of the islands by the United States

Maintenance and enhancement of our website, which has become a beautiful and easy-to-use treasure trove of historical articles and photos available to the public.

The “Back to the Museum” Fundraiser is priced at $50 for an adult ticket and $10 for students. Tickets are available to purchase from board members and at the door. There will also be select dates that tickets are available to purchase on the 2nd floor of Mongoose Junction. These times can be found on their Facebook page.

So, join the Historical Society on Sunday, March 24th to show your support for a worthy community cause and immerse yourself in the rich culture and history of St. John as we celebrate Virgin Islands History Month!