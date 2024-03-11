Lovango Rum Bar Welcomes Keller Williams & More: St. John Is The Caribbean’s Ultimate Music Destination This March

Good Morning! March is shaping up to be a very exciting month for music on St. John. The 6th Annual VI Jam Fest with headlining acts including Kyle Smith and Fortunate Youth just wrapped up over the weekend. In the coming days, we will be welcoming even more nationally known artists to St. John.

Jam Base recently called St. John the Caribbean Jam Band Mecca.

And it’s continuing to live up to that name. Lovango Rum Bar in downtown Cruz Bay has just announced that Keller Williams will be performing there on March 15th and 16th at 9:00pm.

TICKETS HERE

Keller Williams is a Musical Mad Scientist, famed for his exceptional guitar skills, and the art of live phrase sampling or looping, creating a full-band experience solo with nothing pre-recorded. The end result often leans toward a hybrid of alternative folk and groovy electronica, a genre Keller jokingly calls “acoustic dance music” or ADM.

Both shows require tickets for entry which are recommended to be purchased online in advance due to limited capacity.

They are only $35 which is a great price for a Keller Williams concert, especially in a venue that will allow attendees to see the action up close and personal.

As an added bonus, world renowned photographer Michael Weintrob will be giving a presentation prior to Keller’s shows. Weintrob has served as a house photographer for Red Rocks Amphitheater, Ascend Amphitheater, the Newport Jazz Festival, the Barcelona Jazz Festival, and the Bluegrass Underground. You may be familiar with his work as well as his passion project, Instrumenthead and Instrumenthead Revealed, which Lovango Rum Bar actually displays some of the photographs from on their walls.

The show on the 16th is being branded as a St. Patrick’s Day Pre-Party, and it’s not the only national act coming to Lovango on this date.

To kick off the day, digtialLovejoint and the world champion DJ from Pretty Lights Chris Karns will perform starting at 1:30pm for a “Parade Party.”

TICKETS HERE

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 16th will end, and for those looking to keep the party going Lovango Rum Bar will be the spot to be.

Again, due to limited capacity it is recommended that you purchase your tickets online in advance.

The tickets to limit capacity will allow for plenty of room for dancing.

If DJs and late night concerts aren’t your thing, don’t forget that Lovango Rum Bar has live sunset music on their patio daily from 4:30-6:30pm.