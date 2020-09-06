Safer at Home, and Leisure Travel Guest Policy Update

Governor Albert Bryan announced that the Stay at Home order will be downgraded to Safer at Home starting Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Additionally, the hotel check-in system will be reopened for guests on Friday, September 18, 2020.

The guidelines under the Safer at Home phase include:

Non-essential businesses open, bars remain closed, hotel reservations system closed;

Indoor/Outdoor recreation facilities open, no food or drink;

No gathering greater than 50, facial coverings and social distancing required;

Nursing homes closed to visitation;

Beaches closed at 4:00 pm on weekends and holidays.

The Governor also announced that starting on September 8, 2020, restaurants may once again resume dine-in services, with the following restrictions:

No serving of alcohol at the bar counters;

No seating of more than 6 persons per table;

Tables must be 6 feet apart; and

Patrons must wear masks at all times when not eating or drinking.

Finally, the news many of you have been anticipating – hotels may resume checking in guests on Friday, September 18, 2020, and may once again accept travel reservations starting on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

Be sure to watch for our summary of the next press conference on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 for additional announcements!