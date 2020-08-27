We present to you the highly anticipated Seasonal Restaurant Closure List! In spite of all the many obstacles faced by our restaurants this year, we are happy to share that most will remain open during off-season, which typically runs until Thanksgiving week.

Early next week we anticipate – or at least our fingers are crossed – that our Governor will lift the policy requiring restaurants to remain closed except for take-out, and allow them to reopen for full service dining again.

The restaurant owners who plan to stay open say they are doing so as long as it makes sense, and is in the best interest of their employees, our guests, and our community. Of course, like with everything in 2020, we are all just taking it day by day!

Restaurant Seasonal Closure List

18/64 the Restaurant : Closed for Season through September.

: Closed for Season through September. 420 to Center/G-Spot : TBD

: TBD Aqua Bistro : Closed for Season – Reopening mid-October.

: Closed for Season – Reopening mid-October. Banana Deck : Currently open for take-out Thursday through Tuesday from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Season closure information TBD.

: Currently open for take-out Thursday through Tuesday from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Season closure information TBD. Beach Bar : Currently open daily for take-out from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm, with adjusted hours once the Stay at Home phase is lifted. Staying open during Season.

: Currently open daily for take-out from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm, with adjusted hours once the Stay at Home phase is lifted. Staying open during Season. Bikinis on the Beach at Honeymoon : Currently open daily for take-out, and staying open through Season. Lounge chairs on the beach are free for residents while the island is closed for visitors.

: Currently open daily for take-out, and staying open through Season. Lounge chairs on the beach are free for residents while the island is closed for visitors. Columbo’s Smoothies : Closed for Season – Reopening in November. More info soon come.

: Closed for Season – Reopening in November. More info soon come. Café Roma : Currently open for take-out through Saturday, August 27th from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Closing for Season Monday, August 31st. Reopening date TBD.

: Currently open for take-out through Saturday, August 27th from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Closing for Season Monday, August 31st. Reopening date TBD. Cruz Bay Landing : Currently open daily for take-out from 7:00 am to 9:00 pm. Staying open through Season.

: Currently open daily for take-out from 7:00 am to 9:00 pm. Staying open through Season. Dave and Jerry’s Island Steakhouse : Closed for Season – Reopening mid-October.

: Closed for Season – Reopening mid-October. Dr!nk St. John : Closed for Season – Reopening next season, date TBD.

: Closed for Season – Reopening next season, date TBD. Extra Virgin Bistro : Currently open for take-out Tuesday through Saturday from 4:30 pm to 8:00 pm. Season closure information TBD.

: Currently open for take-out Tuesday through Saturday from 4:30 pm to 8:00 pm. Season closure information TBD. Greengo’s Caribbean Cantina St. John : Currently open for take-out Wednesday through Sunday from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm. Staying open during Season. Will reopen 7 days a week, 11:30 am to 7:00 pm once the restaurant take-out only policy is lifted.

: Currently open for take-out Wednesday through Sunday from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm. Staying open during Season. Will reopen 7 days a week, 11:30 am to 7:00 pm once the restaurant take-out only policy is lifted. Gwen’s Place: Currently open for take-out. Staying open during Season.

Currently open for take-out. Staying open during Season. High Tide Bar and Grill : Currently open daily for take-out from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. Staying open for Season.

: Currently open daily for take-out from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. Staying open for Season. Irie Pops : TBD

: TBD Joe’s Rum Hut : Closed for a few days and staying open for Season.

: Closed for a few days and staying open for Season. Kati Ligo -Island Cork : TBD

: TBD La Tapa: Closed for season – Reopening mid-October.

Closed for season – Reopening mid-October. Lime Inn : Closed for season – Reopening in October.

: Closed for season – Reopening in October. Lime Out : Closed for season – Reopening October 5, 2020.

: Closed for season – Reopening October 5, 2020. Little Olive Food Truck : TBD

: TBD Longboard : Currently open for take-out. Staying open for Season.

: Currently open for take-out. Staying open for Season. Love City Farm & Picnic : Grand opening on Thanksgiving.

: Grand opening on Thanksgiving. Lovango Rum Bar : Closed for Season – Tentatively reopening on Halloween.

: Closed for Season – Tentatively reopening on Halloween. Maho Crossroads : Closed for Season – Tentatively reopening October 1st.

: Closed for Season – Tentatively reopening October 1st. Margarita Phil’s : Closed for Season – Reopening November 1, 2020.

: Closed for Season – Reopening November 1, 2020. Miss Lucy’s : Staying open for Season.

: Staying open for Season. Morgan’s Mango : Staying open for Season.

: Staying open for Season. North Shore Deli : TBD

: TBD Ocean 362 : TBD

: TBD Our Market Smoothies : TBD

: TBD P and P’s by the Sea : Staying open for Season.

: Staying open for Season. Pickle’s in Paradise : The restaurant has been sold, but we hear some exciting things are happening there soon!

: The restaurant has been sold, but we hear some exciting things are happening there soon! Pizza Pi (located in Christmas Cove): Closed for Season.

(located in Christmas Cove): Closed for Season. Pizzabar in Paradise : Staying open for Season.

: Staying open for Season. Quiet Mon Pub : TBD

: TBD Rhumb Lines : Staying open for Season.

: Staying open for Season. Sam and Jack’s Deli : Staying open for Season.

: Staying open for Season. Shaibu’s Grab and Go : Closed for Season – Reopening September 21st.

: Closed for Season – Reopening September 21st. Shambles : Staying open for Season.

: Staying open for Season. Skinny Legs: Closed for Season – Reopening on October 1, 2020.

Closed for Season – Reopening on October 1, 2020. St. John Provisions : TBD

: TBD St. John Scoops : TBD

: TBD Tap & Still St. John : Currently open daily for take-out from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Season closure information TBD.

: Currently open daily for take-out from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Season closure information TBD. The Danforth : This restaurant is closed and listed for sale!

: This restaurant is closed and listed for sale! The Sun Dog Café: Closed for Season – Reopening October 1st.

Closed for Season – Reopening October 1st. The Tap Room : Currently open daily for take-out from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Season closure information TBD.

: Currently open daily for take-out from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Season closure information TBD. The Terrace : Closed until the governor lifts the policy for take-out only. Thereafter, the hours are Tuesday through Friday from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm with Happy Hour from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, and Saturday 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm with extended Happy Hour from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

: Closed until the governor lifts the policy for take-out only. Thereafter, the hours are Tuesday through Friday from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm with Happy Hour from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, and Saturday 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm with extended Happy Hour from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Uncle Joe’s BBQ : TBD

: TBD Woody’s: Currently open daily for take-out from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm. Staying open for Season.

If we missed any of your favorites or if you have additional information, please let us know!