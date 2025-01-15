Love for the Land Fundraiser is Happening Now Until February 22nd

Good morning!

The St. John Land Conservancy (SJLC) is ringing in the New Year in style (can anyone believe it’s 2025?!), continuing their 4th Annual Love for the Land Fundraiser until February 22nd.

There’s only two months left to purchase tickets for the incredible family and friends (up to 10 people) vacation package valued at over $15,000. This package includes a luxury villa stay, 4XD jeep rental, an inclusive day at Lovango Resort, a high-end dinner, cultural rum tasting, and a half day charter.

We will go more into detail about these fantastic giveaways below.

But first, I’d like to talk about the amazing things the St. John Land Conservancy stands for and their impressive accomplishments in the last few years. With tourism and residential development on the rise, organizations like this one are more important than ever!

What is the St. John Land Conservancy

According to their website, “the SJLC is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) community organization dedicated to the preservation of the natural and historic resources of St. John.”

Concisely, they are working tirelessly to slow down unnecessary development on St. John that threatens to destroy the island’s natural resources. Their board members, officers, and staff are all longtime residents or natives of the island with a passion and dedication for protecting the areas of the island that are not within the Virgin Islands National Park.

Their first major milestone was the preservation of historic Haulover on the East End of St. John in 2011 and 2014. This 3.6-acre stretch of pristine beach, both the north and south bays, was on the brink of being sold to off-island developers for condominium construction. Thankfully, the land’s history, culture, and ecological significance were saved for all to enjoy.

And enjoy it, we do! Haulover is a popular east end swimming destination and boasts some pretty great snorkeling too. Haulover (North) especially is home to beautiful elkhorn coral and sea fans, just a short swim away from the shore.

Another notable accomplishment was the preservation of the eastern point of Lovango Cay. Largely a private island, more than an acre has been set aside for public enjoyment by current and future generations thanks to the efforts of all involved with the SJLC.

The St. John Land Conservancy’s latest project is to save East End’s Pond Bay (not to be confused with the Pond Bay/Chocolate Hole development), an unmaintained 20-acre waterfront property once slated for residential development after its purchase in 2005. Rich in cultural history, this land served as a refuge for escaped slaves during the plantation era on St. John.

Beyond its historical importance, Pond Bay is a sanctuary for rare native plants and wildlife. Recently appraised at $1.56 million, the property is temporarily being offered to the SJLC at a fraction of that price—a once-in-a-lifetime chance to protect it from future development.

Now let’s dive back into the vacation package mentioned above and talk about those amazing giveaways!

Here’s What’s Included in the Prize Package:

Seven Nights at Halcyon Days Villa: Gather your friends and family for a week-long stay at this stunning villa in Coral Bay, St. John. With space for up to ten guests, Halcyon Days is the perfect retreat to relax and reconnect. Whether you’re lounging by the pool or taking in the breathtaking views, this is your home away from home. The best part? You get to choose your dates in May or June 2025! 4WD Jeep Rental Courtesy of Sunshine Jeep Rentals: Hit the open road and explore St. John’s hidden gems in style! This complimentary Jeep rental ensures you can visit all the island’s beautiful beaches, hiking trails, and scenic spots with ease. A Fabulous Day at Lovango Resort + Beach Club: Spend a day in paradise at Lovango Resort, where you’ll be treated to beach umbrellas, towels, food and drink service, snorkeling equipment, beach games, and showers. It’s the perfect way to unwind and make unforgettable memories. Dinner in Cruz Bay at Dave & Jerry’s Island Steakhouse: Enjoy a delicious dinner for your group at this popular Cruz Bay restaurant, known for its welcoming atmosphere and top-notch cuisine. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or just enjoying a night out, it’s sure to be a meal to remember! Rum Tasting courtesy of Bajo el Sol Gallery: Dive into the rich history and flavors of the Caribbean with a rum tasting! Half Day Private Motor Yacht Charter courtesy of VibinVI: Enjoy a morning or afternoon cruising around St. John on this 5 star (Google reviews) luxury power catamaran. Have an adventure packed day hitting different snorkel spots or enjoy a lazy afternoon at Lime Out VI. PLUS, a few surprises that will be announced the day of!



The link to donate tickets can be found here.

Let’s start 2025 off right and support one of St. John’s most important fundraisers! Tune in on Saturday, February 22nd, 2025, at 1 pm for the live drawing on SJLC’s Facebook page. They’ll announce the winner and make the call live, so be sure to join in the excitement and see if you’re the lucky one!

Whether you’re a long-time supporter or new to SJLC, your participation in the Love for the Land fundraiser makes a real difference in the community. With your help, SJLC can continue to protect the natural resources of St. John for future generations to enjoy.