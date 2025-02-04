Moss Henry’s Debut Album “Gone Away” Dropping on March 28th

If you’ve found yourself enjoying happy hour on St. John, chances are you’ve seen Moss Henry, guitar in hand and sporting his signature blonde mullet, playing a mix of folksy covers and lively originals.

Originally from Tennessee, Moss chased his love for the sea and moved to St. John to work as a boat captain. Coming to call the island home ever since, Moss has made a name for himself as a musician on St. John, performing with different bands, most notably the Sand Lizards and Moss Henry and the Nasty Girls.

After years of songwriting and acoustic sets, Moss is stepping into a new chapter – one that sees him releasing a three-part album titled Gone Away, backed by a full band and working with a new St. John based record label, Good Duck Records.

His new single, “Damn Good,” is out now, and his debut album, Gone Away is set to release in three phases, with the first installment releasing on March 28th.

Incorporating influences from a range of genres (rock, country, folk) with lyrics full of poetic nostalgia, Moss has created a sound and story for his listeners that’s uniquely his own.

“These songs, including “Damn Good” are like a broad overview of my life, Moss explains. “The way I put together the album is like life itself – with the ups and downs, great memories, darker times. It takes the listeners through different emotions and experiences and tells my story.”

One of the most personal tracks on the album is “Thankful”, a song dedicated to his grandma. “She played a huge role in my life,” Moss says. “This song is my way of honoring her.”

The result is an impressive collection of 29 songs recorded over a two-year span that will be released in three separate albums.

Accompanied by Taylor Lissandrello on drums, Aaron Strickland on guitar, Jalil Jahantab on bass, along with KT Minetree and Audrey Renee on vocals, this tight knit and talented group of musicians add dynamic depth to Moss’s raw, gravel-like vocals.

Moss Henry’s debut is a part of the emerging wave of folk, rock, and americana that have graced St. John lately, thanks to an array of talented musicians coming together and co-creating at Allen Clapp’s Coral Bay Studios, under the newly established record label Good Duck Records.

Also coming out of this studio is a new album by rock band The Housewives of St. John, which releases on March 7th.

Finally, local musicians have a home base to record and produce their music, allowing them to have more creative freedom and time to collaborate.

“The guys at Coral Star and Good Duck really helped me shape this record,” Moss says. “It’s a huge weight off my chest to finally put these songs out into the world. It feels like a palate cleanse.” he adds with a laugh.

Where to Listen

The first single, “Damn Good”, is already making waves, having been streamed +11k times in its first week since release on Spotify and getting airplay on St. John’s 102.1 FM, The Pirate Station.

You can also stream the song and upcoming 3-part album on Spotify, Apple Music, Itunes, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and all major streaming services.

With Gone Away releasing on March 28th, Moss is already looking ahead. “Releasing these songs gives me space to write new material,” he says. “I’ve already started writing new songs.”

In addition to releasing a new album, Moss is also learning the ropes of early fatherhood as he and his fiancée Corey are expecting their second child later this year.

This memoir-like album will surely be taking its listeners on a journey, exploring the growth and struggles that are a part of everyday life. I’m looking forward to hearing the first installment on March 28th and will be following to see what’s next for this emerging artist.