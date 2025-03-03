Villa Spotlight – Valhalla St. John

Valhalla, a beautifully reimagined villa on St. John, offers a truly special escape for those seeking seclusion, sophistication, and five-star service. Nestled within the verdant Virgin Islands National Park, this secluded haven provides stunning views of Cinnamon Bay and the surrounding islands.



One of Valhalla’s rarest luxuries is its true privacy—no other homes can be seen from the expansive outdoor living spaces, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in serenity.

Yet, despite its peaceful seclusion, Valhalla remains remarkably convenient, located just minutes from the world-famous North Shore beaches, Cruz Bay’s vibrant dining scene, and Coral Bay’s laid-back charm. Whether you’re seeking an adventure-filled day exploring St. John’s pristine waters or a quiet evening under the stars, Valhalla places it all within effortless reach.

Originally designed by renowned St. John architect Glenn Spear, Valhalla has recently undergone an extensive renovation, carefully preserving its island-inspired character while elevating it with high-end finishes, expanded living spaces, and curated design elements.

• Five expansive king ensuite bedrooms ensure ultimate comfort and privacy, including two new secluded suites housed in private pods.

• A beautifully designed bunk room with two queen beds and two extra-long twins welcomes children or additional guests, making Valhalla ideal for large gatherings, from wedding parties to multigenerational family vacations.

• The heart of the home, a gourmet kitchen, is a chef’s dream, featuring handcrafted Nicaraguan mahogany cabinetry and locally sourced stone, grounding the villa in St. John’s rich natural beauty.

Unlike standard luxury rentals, Valhalla is a destination unto itself, offering an array of exclusive resort-style amenities that rival the island’s finest accommodations.

• Two infinity-edge pools with a waterslide for endless enjoyment.

• A hidden grotto, perfect for a quiet retreat with a book or a sunset cocktail.

• A hot tub under the stars, offering unspoiled celestial views.

• Multiple dining spaces—both indoor and al fresco—tailored for every occasion, from casual breakfasts to candlelit dinners.

• A game room featuring vintage Nintendo, PlayStation, board games and a foosball table for family entertainment.

• State-of-the-art Starlink internet ensures seamless connectivity, while a backup generator as well as back up solar power guarantees uninterrupted comfort.

What truly elevates the Valhalla experience is the personalized concierge service provided by Scott and Anysia Hutchens, of Lovely Day Destinations. Their dedication to creating unique experiences ensures that every detail of your stay is taken care of.

From arranging private transportation (including a door-to-door Sprinter Limo service with Icon Transportation) and island excursions to booking private chefs and in-villa spa treatments, Scott and Anysia are committed to making your stay exceptional.

Upon arrival, guests are warmly greeted and escorted to the villa, where they receive a personalized tour. A selection of “Welcome Add-Ons” allows you to customize your arrival:

Signature Mocha Coconut Banana Bread

Champagne and Bottle Service

Curated Charcuterie Board

Warm Baguette with herb butter and balsamic and dipping oils

Mediterranean-inspired olive selection

For a truly special dining experience, a private chef can be arranged to prepare a custom menu.

Scott and Anysia, who are also talented musicians known as Chasing Hues, can provide live music for a memorable evening. With some notice, Chasing Hues will learn to play any requested songs, setting the perfect soundtrack for your private Caribbean retreat.

From Anysia, “In 2024 we had the honor of recreating our wonderful guest’s wedding song and they danced under the Valhalla stars to Frank Sinatra 30 years later on their Anniversary!”

Valhalla guests also receive a discounted rate for their sunset dinner shows.

Valhalla delivers privacy, convenience, and world-class hospitality in a way that few other villas can with a prime location minutes from the north shore beaches yet offering the tranquility of a hidden retreat.

With resort-style amenities such as Infinity pools, a waterslide, a hidden grotto, and luxurious outdoor living spaces it creates a true private resort experience. Add on personalized concierge services like arranging private island excursions, yacht charters, and in-villa spa treatments to curating unforgettable dining experiences, every aspect of your stay is tailored to perfection.

Experience Valhalla St. John for those seeking a private sanctuary in paradise, where luxury meets adventure and every moment is thoughtfully curated, Valhalla St. John is the ultimate choice. Whether planning a family getaway, a romantic retreat, or a milestone celebration, Valhalla offers the perfect backdrop for extraordinary memories. Book your escape today at www.valhallastjohn.com and discover the pinnacle of luxury in St. John.

Photos courtesy of Island Media Co. and HUANCEcreative