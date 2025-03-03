Villa Spotlight – Valhalla St. John

Valhalla, a beautifully reimagined villa on St. John, offers a truly special escape for those seeking seclusion, sophistication, and five-star service. Nestled within the verdant Virgin Islands National Park, this secluded haven provides stunning views of Cinnamon Bay and the surrounding islands.
One of Valhalla’s rarest luxuries is its true privacy—no other homes can be seen from the expansive outdoor living spaces, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in serenity.
Yet, despite its peaceful seclusion, Valhalla remains remarkably convenient, located just minutes from the world-famous North Shore beaches, Cruz Bay’s vibrant dining scene, and Coral Bay’s laid-back charm. Whether you’re seeking an adventure-filled day exploring St. John’s pristine waters or a quiet evening under the stars, Valhalla places it all within effortless reach.
Originally designed by renowned St. John architect Glenn Spear, Valhalla has recently undergone an extensive renovation, carefully preserving its island-inspired character while elevating it with high-end finishes, expanded living spaces, and curated design elements.
What truly elevates the Valhalla experience is the personalized concierge service provided by Scott and Anysia Hutchens, of Lovely Day Destinations. Their dedication to creating unique experiences ensures that every detail of your stay is taken care of.
From arranging private transportation (including a door-to-door Sprinter Limo service with Icon Transportation) and island excursions to booking private chefs and in-villa spa treatments, Scott and Anysia are committed to making your stay exceptional.
Upon arrival, guests are warmly greeted and escorted to the villa, where they receive a personalized tour. A selection of “Welcome Add-Ons” allows you to customize your arrival:
- Signature Mocha Coconut Banana Bread
- Champagne and Bottle Service
- Curated Charcuterie Board
- Warm Baguette with herb butter and balsamic and dipping oils
- Mediterranean-inspired olive selection
For a truly special dining experience, a private chef can be arranged to prepare a custom menu.
Scott and Anysia, who are also talented musicians known as Chasing Hues, can provide live music for a memorable evening. With some notice, Chasing Hues will learn to play any requested songs, setting the perfect soundtrack for your private Caribbean retreat.
From Anysia, “In 2024 we had the honor of recreating our wonderful guest’s wedding song and they danced under the Valhalla stars to Frank Sinatra 30 years later on their Anniversary!”
Valhalla guests also receive a discounted rate for their sunset dinner shows.
Photos courtesy of Island Media Co. and HUANCEcreative
We stayed in Valhalla Villa with our family of 14 this January. What can I say but WOW! It is an amazing house with amazing views! Just incredible, so much room for everyone and the grandkids loved the pool and bunkhouse/playroom. The caretaker Anysia was fabulous. The only downside was it was so hard to leave!