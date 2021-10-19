Where to Stay Spotlight: The Fred- A Beachfront Boutique Resort on St. Croix

You know that feeling of not really feeling like you’re actually ON vacation until you’re half way finished with it? How about the feeling of missing out on the island hopping that the British Virgin Islands once provided us with? Well, I may have a solution for those of you who can sympathize with those sentiments. St. Croix is just a boat or sea plane ride away from St. John OR a great weekend stop on your way here. And, there’s a funky little beachfront hotel near the pier in downtown Frederiksted that will be sure to get you into vacation mode straightaway.

A lot of St. John residents have been looking to our sister island to the south for their island getaways to scratch that island hopping itch that the BVI once satisfied. And many of them have chosen The Fred as their accommodations. The 22 room “Adults Only” boutique hotel, boasting two saltwater pools and a hot tub, combines a beachfront location in a historic building AND a central location right in the heart of Frederiksted.

This winning combo gives visitors access to watersports, relaxing by the pool OR on the beach, dining, shopping and nightlife…All without having to get in a vehicle! Literally, you just need to show up. The rest of your adventure, or sheer relaxation, awaits you at The Fred.

But, the location and pool area are just the tips of the iceberg for amenities at this chic hotel. The Fred has a full service restaurant with incredible seafood options that include a newly added seafood tower and fresh local lobster every day.

They serve breakfast, lunch and dinner and food and drinks are available to order at their amazing poolside, and beachfront, bar and dining area. Oh, and you won’t find a kids menu here at The Fred. As I mentioned, the whole resort is “Adults Only” and perfect for peace, quiet and relaxation during that grown up getaway you have been dreaming about!

If you are on the hunt for some new beach gear, souvenirs or something a little more, um, adventurous, the limited edition boutique on-site has recently been expanded and is stocked with new island-chic merchandise. Bikinis, tanks and tees, jewelry, sun hats, cover ups and, yes, even lingerie are all available at the adorable gift shop adjacent to the hotel lobby.

There is also a full service day spa on site! Remember that part about relaxation? Well, start or end your trip off right with a luxurious facial or massage without ever leaving your accommodations.

If you are looking for a bit more excitement, the hotel also is host to an array of beachfront/poolside musical events! Jon Gazi will be making a monthly appearance at The Fred and, coming up, the boutique resort has two very exciting events for all of you music fans out there. In November, Virgin Islands Shakedown will be performing over a full weekend, featuring members of moe., String Cheese Incident, Thievery Corporation and the Big Wu. Keller Williams will also be appearing at the beachfront spot in February. Either one would make for a great little getaway! The Fred will also host both local and traveling artists regularly including live music during Sunday brunch.

And, why yes, they DO offer airport transfer services for your getaway! Oh, and speaking of that…I mentioned that part about getting into relaxation mode immediately in order to enjoy your full vacation. Well, in my opinion, The Fred is a GREAT pre-, or post-, St. John getaway. Tack on a few days on the front end of your St. John trip and fly one way into St. Croix. Enjoy a few nights exploring and relaxing on a different island, take the sea plane to St. Thomas (bucket list!) and fly home from there after a week that starts out in vacation mode on St. John. Air fare to STX is very comparable to STT on most carriers. If you don’t mind Spirit Airlines, you can get to St. Croix from Boston, New York and Atlanta for $70 right now!

If a boat is more your “speed,” The Fred has a mooring ball right out front and is accessible by charter. St. Croix is just a few hours away with the right power boat at the right time of year. There is also a direct ferry from St. Thomas to St. Croix that departs on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday mornings at 8AM.

So, the building itself is absolutely charming, and she has a story to tell. The Totten House, the main structure of the resort, was constructed in the late 1790’s and the entire property is a collection of six perfectly restored and preserved architectural structures dating back to the 1700’s.

The Totten House is named for Ashley Totten, one of the most prominent owners of the home and a humanitarian who dedicated his efforts to civil rights and to improving the quality of life for his fellow Virgin Islanders. All of the structures around the property combine this charming and historic architectural style with funky and chic design elements to create an unforgettable aesthetic experience.

The rooms are ABSOLUTELY delightful and each and every one of the lodging options differ in a decor style that blends contemporary with chic, yet still manages to accentuate the historical architectural elements.

And many of the rooms at The Fred offer a more private way to take in the up close ocean views…

But, if you don’t want to splurge on a balcony room, there’s a high likelihood that you’ll still get a “room with a view…”