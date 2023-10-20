Hurricane Tammy: Latest Updates

Good morning. Tropical Storm Tammy has been upgraded to a Category 1 Hurricane as of Friday morning. Peak winds are now estimated to be 75mph.

It is going to generate some less-than-ideal weather in St. John this weekend, but the good news is, it is on a path that is moving away from us.

Below is an updated report from the National Hurricane Center indicating the various warnings and watches in effect for different islands,

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

– Guadeloupe

– Antigua and Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Anguilla

– St. Maarten

– St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

– Dominica

– *Guadeloupe

– Antigua and Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Anguilla

– St. Maarten

– St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

– Saba and St. Eustatius

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

– Barbados

– Martinique

St. John and the surrounding islands are forecasted to receive a maximum of 4 inches of rain, which could cause some flooding or mudslides in higher terrain areas.

The graphic above shows Hurricane Tammy’s expected growth and path over the next few days. As you can see, Tammy will continue to grow stronger through the weekend, but it turns back out into the ocean and is far northeast of any land mass before it reaches its full strength.

We will continue to keep a close eye on Hurricane Tammy through the weekend, to get live daily updates visit Tropical Storm Tammy Public Advisory (noaa.gov)