Halloween Events This Upcoming Weekend

It’s that time of year again, dust off those brooms and scary masks because spooky season is upon us! Get ready for a frightfully delightful Halloween that will surely be one for the books, because next weekend is jam packed with trick or treating, costume contests, parties, and one undoubtedly memorable night of karaoke!

Annual Trunk or Treat

When: 4:30 – until dark on Tuesday, October 31st

Where: Gravel Lot near Enighed Pond (car ferry)

Upstairs Bar & Grille SCARYoke

Channel your inner Bowie in “The Labyrinth” and join Upstairs Bar for a night of SCARYoke!

When: 9pm – Midnight, Tuesday, October 31st

DR!NK St. John Halloween Costume Party

When: 8pm – Midnight, Tuesday, October 31st

Skinny Leg’s Annual Halloween Costume Party

When: 7pm – Midnight, Tuesday, October 31st

*7pm: Mother Goat kicks off the night with some spooky tunes

*9pm: Costume contest starts

Mongoose Junction’s Trick or Treat

When: 4pm – 6pm, Tuesday, October 31st

Lovango’s Family Friendly Halloween Party

When: 5pm – 8pm, Tuesday, October 31st

Where: Lovango Rum Bar

*includes free gifts for kids!

Dazey Drive In’s Halloween Party

When: All day, Saturday, October 28th

*Spooky Storytime with Banen starts at 4pm

Where: Dazey Drive In located in Coral Bay

I hope everyone has a safe and fun-filled holiday weekend! If we missed anything, please email us at [email protected] so we can get you added to the list.

Happy Halloween!