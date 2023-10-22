Halloween Events This Upcoming Weekend

It’s that time of year again, dust off those brooms and scary masks because spooky season is upon us! Get ready for a frightfully delightful Halloween that will surely be one for the books, because next weekend is jam packed with trick or treating, costume contests, parties, and one undoubtedly memorable night of karaoke!
Annual Trunk or Treat
- When: 4:30 – until dark on Tuesday, October 31st
- Where: Gravel Lot near Enighed Pond (car ferry)
Upstairs Bar & Grille SCARYoke
Channel your inner Bowie in “The Labyrinth” and join Upstairs Bar for a night of SCARYoke!
- When: 9pm – Midnight, Tuesday, October 31st
DR!NK St. John Halloween Costume Party
- When: 8pm – Midnight, Tuesday, October 31st
Skinny Leg’s Annual Halloween Costume Party
When: 7pm – Midnight, Tuesday, October 31st
*7pm: Mother Goat kicks off the night with some spooky tunes
*9pm: Costume contest starts
Mongoose Junction’s Trick or Treat
When: 4pm – 6pm, Tuesday, October 31st
Lovango’s Family Friendly Halloween Party
When: 5pm – 8pm, Tuesday, October 31st
Where: Lovango Rum Bar
*includes free gifts for kids!
Dazey Drive In’s Halloween Party
When: All day, Saturday, October 28th
*Spooky Storytime with Banen starts at 4pm
Where: Dazey Drive In located in Coral Bay
I hope everyone has a safe and fun-filled holiday weekend! If we missed anything, please email us at [email protected] so we can get you added to the list.
Happy Halloween!