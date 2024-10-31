Experience St. John’s Magic All Year with Steve Simonsen’s 2025 Calendar

Good Morning! If you love St. John and want to keep its beauty close all year round, Steve Simonsen’s 2025 St. John Calendar is now available! Known for capturing the essence of the Virgin Islands, Steve has spent over 30 years photographing this Caribbean paradise, from serene beaches to vibrant wildlife. His photography journey began as a scuba diving instructor, eventually leading to a career that blends underwater, aerial, and landscape photography.

The new calendar features a selection of breathtaking images, including beaches, nature, and wildlife scenes that will bring the magic of St. John to your home every month.

Steve’s work isn’t just limited to still photography; he is also an accomplished videographer and licensed drone pilot, often producing films and photo books about the region’s beauty and history. In addition to his calendar, you can find his other works—including photography workshops and portrait sessions—on his website.

Make sure to grab your copy of the 2025 calendar and relive the serenity of St. John all year long. Calendars are available now at www.stevesimonsen.com. Don’t miss out—these always make a great gift for any island lover!