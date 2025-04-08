Island Sky Building Company: A new face in St. John Development

Good morning St. John, as the inevitable development of St. John continues, the perspective regarding these developments varies depending on who you talk to at any given point. There is as much concern as there is excitement among St. Johnians in this regard. Often times the Island’s inhabitants embrace progress while simultaneously voicing a weariness of any potential negative impact these developments may have on its people, and its culture. A mutual respect and balance are necessary in order for a business to thrive and grow within the community they profit from. Island Sky Building Co. is hoping to show to the community that they are here to offer St John high quality services, excellent customer service, and a firm appreciation for the island and its residents.

After traveling to St. John for over two decades, Jason Caraway (CEO of Island Sky) teamed up with David Phipps, a St. Thomas based contractor and builder who has become a key figure in construction on St. John. After working together on the Island Sky Residence around two years ago, what started as a single project, their partnership has now expanded in to a fully encompassing business endeavor that offers a full scale of construction services, ranging from consulting all the way through project completion. Island Sky offers services to all three Virgin Islands, with an emphasis on customer service and high-quality craftsmanship.

Caraway and Phipps both have over 25 years of experience under their belt, with their expertise covering the full spectrum of construction, contracting, and real estate development. With long standing roots in the Caribbean, Island Sky plans to contribute to the communities they have grown to love with services that will help all of the Islands prosper and thrive. The intention of Island Sky is to have their passion and appreciation for the Islands translate through the projects they endeavor to undergo.

Island Sky ensures clear communication, reliability and a seamless building process from the inception of every project they undertake. Their hands-on approach will provide a level of customer service rarely found in the Virgin Islands. Hiring local builders and contractors to take on any project; whether it be vacation homes, luxury villas, multifamily developments, or resort properties, every client will be in the care of unprecedented professionalism and unparalleled craftsmanship.

With many new exciting projects on the horizon, you can find information on their current project at www.islandskystjohn.com. Be sure to keep an eye out for Island Sky Building Co. as they continue to make their mark, growing to be a name synonymous with excellent customer service and a passion for contributing to the progress of St. John, positioning themselves to be a key figure in the luxury construction industry of the US Virgin Islands.

T.G. Nadler