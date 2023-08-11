Flight Prices to St. Thomas Finally Dropping!

Good Afternoon! As you know we have now entered the low season in the Virgin Islands. That means less people looking to travel down the islands and deals on flights and accommodations are easier to come by. However, with airfare prices maybe the highest we’ve ever seen them in recent months, we wanted to analyze the upcoming high season to gain an understanding of what to expect. The good news is, it looks like airfare prices have come down significantly, hopefully a trend we’ll continue to see!

There’s nothing like finding that travel deal that saves you a few bucks whether it is on the flights, hotels, or excursions. We have hopefully saved you some time today with this article, because we’ve identified the best flight prices from these cities (Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dallas, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Grand Rapids, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Memphis, Minneapolis, Nashville, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Tampa, Raleigh, and Richmond)

These prices are the cheapest flights, most are through Spirit Airlines. However, larger airlines are not far away in terms of pricing. These rates are for single passenger round trips.

All prices were gathered from google flights. (Google Flights)

Atlanta

Atlanta, November 1st there are flights for $244 round trip!! If you can make it on the first no worries as flights for the whole month of November are relatively cheap unless it is the weekend of the 17-20th.

Boston

If you are flying out of Boston the months of January and February have the best tickets prices on average staying between $460 – $530. The weekend of February 16-18 there is a price spike, avoid that weekend if possible.

Chicago

Flying out of Chicago this winter? The Prices for flights are steady around $500 for the month of January, and the first week of December. I would avoid traveling from Chicago between December 15-30.

Cincinnati

Cincinnati, I found had a high average price in flights, however there were a few days (highlighted in green) where flight prices drop, look to travel on those days for the best deals.

Cleveland

When flying from Cleveland flights stay at an average of $425 from January-February.

Dallas

Dallas are you ready to make the trip to St. John this year? With loads of flights for $301, take advantage of the price drop and plan your trip today.

Detroit

Flights from Detroit take a dip at the end of January through the first week of February after that the price start to climb. If you are flying out of Detroit I would recommend dates January 18 – February 7th.

Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale, these prices are too good not to take advantage of! With prices in both January and February as low as $301, this makes St. John a must.

Grand Rapids

Midwesterners listen up, in January and February are your months to make it to St. John, with tickets at $301 for a bunch of days, it is definitely worth a look!

Houston

Houston, November first flights are only $208 dollars, but if you miss out on that deal no worries because at the end of November lights are back to as low as $305. Ideal travel dates from Houston are November 1-9 with lots of tickets under $300.

Indianapolis

Flying from Indianapolis? Look to travel in February or early March, these are when prices are at their lowest.

Kansas City

Flights out of Kansas City this winter are hovering consistently around $500, with the lowest being $486 and the highest being $670.

Memphis

Memphis there are some good deals for you, in early December and in late January flights hover around the $400 mark.

Minneapolis

Flying out of Minneapolis? Tickets from MSP seem to be on the higher end of average ticket price, but at the end of January tickets are relatively cheap. Ideal dates for flying out of MSP is January 17 – February 3, 2024.

Nashville

Nashville, catch a flight in January for some of the best deals, with flights hovering around the $370 – $450 price range.

Philadelphia

Philadelphia, November is the month to come visit St. John, with prices as low as $243 after the first week of November prices start to rise again.

Pittsburgh

If you are flying out of Pittsburg this winter make sure to avoid the week of December 20-30, but the days before and after that week you can catch a flight for around $500.

St. Louis

Flights from St. Louis are pretty steady from December – January. As long as you’re not traveling during Christmas or before New Years tickets are hovering around $450.

Tampa

If you are coming from the Tampa airport look to travel after the new year, with prices all over the place anywhere from $380 – $550. The cheapest string of dates out of Tampa are January 20-25.

Raleigh

Raleigh has some of the cheapest flights that I saw while doing this research, with flights in the first week of December going for $357.

Richmond

If you are looking to fly out of Virginia, the cheapest flights I was able to find were in the middle of January. With prices increasing before and after the week of January 15-23.

News broke the other day that Delta will be adding 35,000 extra seats for flights that are headed to the Caribbean this winter! The increase in volume will inevitably decrease the price of flights across the country on Delta. This news is super exciting as it means more accessibly for people to reach the islands, it might also force other airlines to do the same in order to compete with Delta in this market.

If you are looking for a place to stay after finding a deal on flights visit our villa site and explore the many options we have for lodging at Newsofstjohnvillarentals.com!